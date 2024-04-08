Motorola Edge 50 Pro in India: A Smart Mix of Performance, Design, and Affordability

Explore the Motorola Edge 50 Pro's launch in India, featuring Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, a vibrant 144Hz display, and advanced camera technology, offering a great mix of style, performance, and value.

Motorola has officially launched the Edge 50 Pro in India, marking another significant entry into the competitive mid-range smartphone market. With its latest offering, Motorola seems to have struck a delicate balance between aesthetic appeal, robust functionality, and cost-effectiveness, positioning the Edge 50 Pro as a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

At the heart of the Edge 50 Pro lies the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, ensuring that the device is not just about looks but also about high-performance efficiency. This is complemented by a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, catering to various user needs from multitasking to ample storage space for apps and media​.

The device flaunts a 6.7-inch pOLED display boasting a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits, ensuring clarity and vividness under any lighting conditions. Notably, its in-display fingerprint sensor enhances user security, although its positioning might require some getting used to​​​​.

Photography enthusiasts will find the Edge 50 Pro’s camera setup quite appealing. It includes a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide lens capable of macro shots, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens, alongside a 50MP front camera. The camera system promises impressive detail and color accuracy, validated by Pantone for capturing accurate skin tones. However, a slight color shift when using the telephoto lens and the occasional overexposure in selfies are minor points of contention​​.

Battery life is decent with a 4,500mAh battery supported by up to 125W charging, and for those opting for the higher storage variant, a 125W fast charger is included. The device also supports wireless charging up to 50W, ensuring users have multiple fast and convenient charging options.

Software-wise, Motorola has introduced Hello UI, running atop Android 14, which offers a cleaner and more streamlined user experience devoid of bloatware, except for a pre-installed Facebook app. The new UI aims to enhance productivity and user satisfaction with a variety of customization options​​.

While the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is positioned to be a formidable contender in its segment, it is crucial for potential buyers to consider their specific needs, especially if sustained high-performance use is a priority. The Edge 50 Pro, with its mix of style, substance, and value, is indeed an attractive option for those seeking a balanced smartphone experience​.