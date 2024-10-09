Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R: Which Should You Buy?

Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R: In-depth comparison of specs, cameras, performance, and price. Which phone wins?

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro and OnePlus 12R are both vying for your attention in the mid-range smartphone arena. Packing powerful processors, stunning displays, and impressive camera systems, they make a compelling case for your hard-earned cash. But which one comes out on top? In this head-to-head comparison, we’ll break down the key differences between the Edge 50 Pro and the OnePlus 12R, examining their design, performance, cameras, battery life, and more. By the end, you’ll have a clear understanding of which phone is the perfect fit for your needs and budget.

Design and Build: Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R

Both phones sport a premium aesthetic, but with contrasting approaches. The Edge 50 Pro prioritizes a compact and ergonomic design, making it comfortable to hold and operate with one hand. Its curved display adds a touch of sophistication and enhances the viewing experience by minimizing bezels. However, the OnePlus 12R opts for a more durable build, featuring Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced screen protection and an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance. This ruggedness makes it a suitable companion for those with an active lifestyle or a penchant for accidental drops.

Display: Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R

The displays on both phones are undeniably impressive, but each excels in different areas. The Edge 50 Pro boasts a 144Hz refresh rate, delivering incredibly smooth visuals that are particularly noticeable when gaming or scrolling through content. This high refresh rate ensures a fluid and responsive user experience. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R features an LTPO4 AMOLED panel with Dolby Vision support, resulting in exceptional color accuracy, deeper blacks, and a wider dynamic range. This makes it ideal for watching movies and videos, where vibrant colors and high contrast are crucial. Additionally, the 12R’s display achieves a higher peak brightness, ensuring excellent visibility even in bright sunlight.

Performance: Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R

When it comes to processing power, the OnePlus 12R takes the lead with its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This beastly processor handles demanding tasks with ease, from graphic-intensive games to resource-heavy applications, ensuring a lag-free experience. The Edge 50 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, delivers commendable performance for everyday use, but it falls short of the 12R’s raw power. If you’re a gamer or a power user who frequently multitasks, the 12R’s superior performance will be a significant advantage.

Camera: Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R

Both phones feature a 50MP primary camera that captures detailed and vibrant images in well-lit conditions. However, the Edge 50 Pro distinguishes itself with a dedicated 3x telephoto lens, providing optical zoom capabilities for capturing distant subjects with clarity. This versatility is valuable for photography enthusiasts who enjoy capturing a variety of scenes. Conversely, the OnePlus 12R excels in overall image processing and low-light performance, thanks to its advanced software algorithms and larger sensor size. Its images exhibit better dynamic range, less noise, and more accurate colors, especially in challenging lighting conditions.

Battery Life and Charging: Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R boasts a larger 5500 mAh battery, providing a slight edge in terms of endurance compared to the Edge 50 Pro’s 4500 mAh battery. This translates to longer usage time, allowing you to go further between charges. However, both phones offer incredibly fast charging speeds, minimizing downtime. The Edge 50 Pro supports 50W wireless charging, a convenient feature for those who prefer a cable-free charging experience. This eliminates the hassle of tangled wires and provides flexibility in how you power up your device.

Software: Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R

Software plays a significant role in the overall user experience, and both phones offer distinct approaches. Motorola’s My UX, featured on the Edge 50 Pro, stays close to stock Android, providing a clean and bloatware-free interface. This minimalist approach ensures a smooth and intuitive user experience with minimal distractions. OnePlus, on the other hand, offers OxygenOS 14, a more customized Android skin with additional features and personalization options. This allows for greater customization and control over the device’s appearance and functionality, catering to users who enjoy tweaking their software experience.

Pricing: Motorola Edge 50 Pro vs OnePlus 12R

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Starts at ₹29,999 – Best Buy Link!

OnePlus 12R: Starts at ₹40,998 – Best Buy Link!

The Verdict: A Close Call with No Clear Winner

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro and the OnePlus 12R are both exceptional smartphones, each with its own set of strengths and weaknesses. The OnePlus 12R emerges as the performance leader, boasting a more powerful processor, a slightly better camera system, and longer battery life. However, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro counters with a more affordable price point, a compact and ergonomic design, a super smooth display, and the convenience of wireless charging. Ultimately, the best choice depends on your individual preferences, priorities, and budget. Carefully consider the factors that matter most to you and choose the device that best aligns with your needs and lifestyle.