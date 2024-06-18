Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Breaking Down the Specs and Features

As a tech enthusiast, I’ve had the pleasure of testing both the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. These phones represent Motorola’s foray into the premium smartphone segment, but they have distinct differences that might sway your decision. In this article, I’ll break down the key aspects of each phone, helping you determine which one better suits your needs.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs. Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Design and Build

Both phones sport a sleek design with glass fronts and aluminum frames. The Edge 50 Ultra offers a choice between a luxurious wooden back or a more eco-conscious silicone polymer back, while the Edge 50 Pro features either a plastic or silicone polymer back. Both phones are IP68 rated, ensuring dust and water resistance.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Display

The Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Pro boast identical 6.7-inch P-OLED displays with 144Hz refresh rates and HDR10+ support. However, the Ultra takes the crown with its peak brightness of 2500 nits, compared to the Pro’s 2000 nits. This translates to better visibility in direct sunlight for the Ultra.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Performance

Here’s where the phones diverge significantly. The Edge 50 Ultra houses the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, while the Edge 50 Pro opts for the mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. In real-world use, the Ultra’s superior processing power is evident in smoother multitasking, faster app launches, and better gaming performance.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Camera

Both phones offer a triple camera setup, but the Ultra’s primary 50MP sensor with a wider f/1.6 aperture and larger 1.2µm pixels captures more light, resulting in improved low-light photography. The Ultra also features a superior telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom compared to the Pro’s 2x zoom.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Storage and Memory

The Edge 50 Ultra comes with faster UFS 4.0 storage and offers up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. The Edge 50 Pro maxes out at 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM with UFS 2.2 storage, which is still ample for most users but not as future-proof.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Battery and Charging

Both phones pack a 4500mAh battery and support 125W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. In my tests, both phones easily lasted a full day with moderate to heavy use.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Software

Both phones ship with Android 14, but the Ultra supports Ready For, allowing you to connect to an external monitor for a desktop-like experience.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro: Price

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes with a price tag of ₹54,999, while the Motorola Edge 50 Pro is significantly more affordable at ₹29,999. This price difference is a crucial factor to consider, especially if budget is a constraint.

Verdict

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Pro are both impressive devices, but the Ultra’s superior processor, display, camera, and storage make it the clear winner for those who demand the best. The Pro, on the other hand, offers excellent value for its price, making it a compelling choice for budget-conscious buyers who still want a premium experience.

Ultimately, the choice between these two phones comes down to your priorities. If you prioritize top-tier performance and cutting-edge features, the Edge 50 Ultra is worth the premium. If you’re looking for a more affordable option without sacrificing too much, the Edge 50 Pro is an excellent alternative.

I hope this comparison has been helpful in guiding your decision. Please note that these are my personal opinions based on my experience with both phones. It’s always best to try out the devices yourself to see which one feels right for you