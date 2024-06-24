Motorola Edge50 Ultra with Moto AI and Generative AI Features Launches at ₹49,999

Motorola has officially launched the Edge50 Ultra, the latest addition to its edge series, packed with innovative AI features and a powerful performance configuration, at a limited-time price of ₹49,999.

Moto AI: A New Level of Smartphone Intelligence

The Edge50 Ultra is powered by Moto AI, Motorola’s proprietary suite of AI-driven software that enhances various aspects of the user experience. One of the standout features is Style Sync, a generative AI theming engine that creates unique wallpapers and themes based on a user’s outfit or any desired pattern. Another notable addition is Magic Canvas, an AI image generation tool that transforms text prompts into images, opening up a world of creative possibilities.

Smart Connect: Seamless Multi-Device Integration

The Edge50 Ultra also introduces Smart Connect, enabling seamless connectivity between the smartphone and other devices like PCs and tablets. This feature facilitates effortless file sharing, app streaming, and cross-device control, enhancing productivity and convenience.

High-End Specs and Features

The Edge50 Ultra boasts a powerful configuration with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for apps, photos, and videos. It is powered by a high-performance processor and features a vibrant display with a high refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the smartphone includes advanced camera capabilities, with AI-powered features for improved photo and video quality.

Availability and Pricing

The Motorola Edge50 Ultra is available for purchase starting today on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across India at a special introductory price of ₹49,999. This offer is valid for a limited period, with the price expected to revert to the standard retail price of ₹54,999 soon.

A Competitive Offering in the Premium Smartphone Segment

With its unique AI features, powerful performance, and competitive pricing, the Motorola Edge50 Ultra is positioned as a strong contender in the premium smartphone market in India. Motorola’s focus on AI-driven innovation and user-centric features aims to provide a compelling alternative to other flagship devices in the market.