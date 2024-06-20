Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra: Price and Color Options Surface Alongside Moto G85 5G Details

Motorola is set to redefine the smartphone market with the upcoming launch of the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, along with the Moto G85 5G. These new models promise to combine sleek design with advanced technology, aiming to cater to both high-end and budget-conscious consumers.

Pricing Details

The Motorola Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra have garnered attention due to their competitive pricing strategy. The Razr 50 is set to debut at approximately €899 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, translating to around Rs. 81,500 in India. Meanwhile, the Razr 50 Ultra, offering a more robust configuration of 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, is priced at about €1199, roughly Rs. 1,09,000​​.

Colour Variations

Motorola is also introducing these models in a variety of appealing colors. The Razr 50 will be available in Orange, Grey, and Sand, while the Razr 50 Ultra will feature distinct color options like Green, Blue, and Peach​.

Specifications

Both the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra boast significant improvements in display and camera technology. The Razr 50 features a 6.9-inch main display and a 3.63-inch cover display, enhanced by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, and a dual rear camera setup (50MP + 13MP)​​. On the other hand, the Razr 50 Ultra steps up with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a similar-sized main display but with a larger 4.0-inch cover display, and superior dual 50MP rear cameras​.

Market Anticipation

These devices are expected to launch soon in the Indian market, as indicated by their recent acquisition of the Bureau of Indian Standard certification​. This move suggests Motorola’s commitment to maintaining its presence and competitiveness in one of the largest consumer markets globally.

Motorola’s strategy of offering technologically advanced devices at various price points, coupled with appealing aesthetics, positions the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra as potentially influential players in the global smartphone arena. As the launch date approaches, the tech community and potential buyers are eager to see if these devices will live up to the hype.