Motorola razr 50 ultra Launches in India: Largest External Display, Gemini AI, & More

Motorola, a global frontrunner in mobile technology, unveils the motorola razr 50 ultra, the latest in their innovative razr lineup. This flip phone redefines foldable smartphone technology with its industry-leading features, including the largest and most intelligent external display on any flip phone.

Google Gemini Integration

Motorola has partnered with Google to bring Gemini, Google’s personal AI assistant, directly to the razr 50 ultra’s external display. This allows users to access Gemini’s capabilities without opening the phone, enhancing productivity and creativity.

Users can get help with various tasks, from planning trips to drafting emails. They can also seamlessly access information from Google apps and services like Maps, YouTube, and Gmail.

As a bonus, razr 50 ultra users receive three months of Gemini Advanced at no extra cost, providing access to Google’s most advanced AI models, 2 TB of cloud storage, and Gemini integration in Google apps like Gmail and Docs, all included in the Google One AI Premium plan.

Enhanced External Display Experience

The razr 50 ultra’s external display is not just intelligent, but also the largest and most advanced in its class. The 4.0″ display, protected by Cornina Gorilla Glass Victus, boasts a high refresh rate of 165Hz, high resolution of 1272×1080, and support for HDR10+ and DCI-P3 color gamut.

Users can perform a multitude of tasks directly from the external display, including replying to messages, playing games, getting directions, taking selfies, and previewing photos with Google Photos.

Immersive Internal Display

Upon opening, the razr 50 ultra reveals a 6.9″ pOLED display, the largest and virtually creaseless internal display on a flip phone. It offers similar visual enhancements to the external display, with support for HDR10+, DCI-P3 color gamut, and a high refresh rate of up to 165Hz.

AI-Powered Camera System

The razr 50 ultra boasts the best razr camera system yet, powered by moto ai. Features like AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilization, and Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking ensure stunning photos and videos in any condition.

The 50MP high-res camera with OIS delivers exceptional low-light performance, while the 50MP telephoto camera with 2x optical and 30X AI Super Zoom captures incredible portraits.

The phone also offers various other camera modes and features, including Video Night Vision, Dual Capture, Mirror Mode, Tilt Shift Mode, and Portrait Mode.

Beyond the Camera: moto ai Features

The moto ai capabilities extend beyond the camera. The Style Sync feature generates wallpapers and themes matching users’ unique styles, while Magic Canvas transforms text prompts and screenshots into stunning visuals.

Durability and Design

The razr 50 ultra is designed for durability, undergoing rigorous testing to ensure the screen and hinge can withstand everyday use. The gapless, creaseless design features durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and IPX8-rated underwater protection.

The phone also supports Flex View, allowing users to fold it at various angles and use the external display in tent or stand mode.

Performance and Battery

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform, the razr 50 ultra offers faster multitasking and improved efficiency. It also features up to 12GB of LPDDR5X memory and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The 4000mAh battery provides all-day power, with 45W TurboPower charging for quick top-ups. The phone also supports 15W wireless charging and reverse charging.

Additional Features and Availability

The razr 50 ultra offers a range of additional features, including stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Hello UI with Android 14, Smart Connect for seamless device integration, and Moto buds+ with Sound by Bose included in the box.

The phone will be available in a single 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant, in three colors: Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Peach Fuzz. Pre-reservations start on July 10th, with sales commencing on July 20th.

Pricing and Offers

The motorola razr 50 Ultra is priced at INR 99,999. However, early birds can avail it for INR 94,999, and with an additional bank offer, the effective price comes down to INR 89,999. There are also additional benefits worth INR 15,000 from Reliance Jio.