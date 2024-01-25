Motorola’s Big Move: Substantial Price Drop on Razr 40 Flip in India

Motorola Slashes Prices On Razr 40 Flip Phone In India

In a bold move to capture the Indian market, Motorola has announced a significant price reduction on its Razr 40 Flip Phone. Initially launched at Rs 59,999, the phone now retails at an attractive price of Rs 49,999, making it a competitive choice in the foldable phone segment.

Original Price : Rs 59,999

: Rs 59,999 New Price : Rs 49,999

: Rs 49,999 Reduction : Rs 10,000

: Rs 10,000 Available Colors : Saga Green, Summer Lilac, Vanilla Cream

: Saga Green, Summer Lilac, Vanilla Cream Specifications : 6.9-inch pOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, 8GB RAM

: 6.9-inch pOLED display, 144Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, 8GB RAM Camera : 64MP main sensor with OIS, 13MP ultra-wide sensor

: 64MP main sensor with OIS, 13MP ultra-wide sensor Battery : 4200mAh, 33W charging

: 4200mAh, 33W charging Software Updates: Three OS updates up to Android 16, four years of security updates

A Strategic Price Adjustment

The Motorola Razr 40 Flip’s original price placed it among the more affordable options in the foldable phone category. However, the new price reduction of Rs 10,000 further enhances its appeal, signaling Motorola‘s aggressive strategy to establish a stronger presence in the Indian market.

Key Specifications

The Razr 40 Flip boasts impressive features, including a 6.9-inch pOLED display with a high 144Hz refresh rate, making it a delight for multimedia consumption and gaming. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and backed by 8GB of RAM, it offers robust performance. Camera-wise, it sports a 64MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, catering well to photography enthusiasts.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra Specifications : Display: 6.9-inch FlexView pOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Cameras: 12MP primary lens with OIS, 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Battery: 3800mAh with 33W fast charging and 5W wireless charging. Audio: Stereo speakers with Spatial Sound and Dolby Atmos. Colors: Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta, and Infinite Black. Price after discount: Rs 72,999.

: Moto Razr 40 Ultra, Razr 40 Offer Details : The Moto Days sale on Amazon reduced the prices to Rs 44,999 for Razr 40 and Rs 72,999 for Razr 40 Ultra. Additional Rs 2,000 instant discount for purchases through YES Bank Credit Card EMI. The Peach Fuzz color variant for Razr 40 Ultra is launched globally and is expected in India soon.

:

Long-Term Software Assurance

Understanding the importance of software in enhancing user experience, Motorola commits to providing three OS updates up to Android 16 and four years of security updates, ensuring that the Razr 40 Flip remains up-to-date with the latest software advancements.

These details further highlight Motorola’s strategic approach in the Indian market, aiming to boost the accessibility of its foldable smartphones with competitive pricing and attractive offers​​.

Motorola’s Strategy to Revolutionize the Flip Phone Market in India

With the launch of the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola is not just introducing new devices but is also aiming to redefine the flip phone category in India. The company is looking to leverage its history as a pioneer in flip phone technology, dating back to the original StarTAC in 1996 and the iconic Razr in 2004, to make a strong impact in the current market.

Conclusion

The price cut of the Motorola Razr 40 Flip in India is a significant development in the foldable phone market. This move not only makes the device more accessible to a broader audience but also showcases Motorola’s commitment to offering high-quality, feature-rich phones at competitive prices. The Razr 40 Flip, with its advanced features and new attractive pricing, is poised to be a strong contender in the growing foldable phone segment in India.