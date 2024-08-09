Move over iPhone 16, big iPhone upgrades are coming next year in 2025 with iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 is poised to bring major upgrades, including a potential iPhone Slim, the powerful A19 chip, a slimmer motherboard, enhanced display, and an overhauled camera system.

While the tech world eagerly awaits the iPhone 16, rumors about the iPhone 17 are already generating excitement. Apple’s 2025 flagship is expected to bring a wave of major upgrades and potentially a new iPhone Slim model.

The Arrival of the iPhone Slim?

One of the most intriguing rumors surrounding the iPhone 17 is the possible discontinuation of the iPhone Plus variant. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple might phase out the Plus model due to its lackluster sales performance. In its place, Apple may introduce a new variant tentatively called the “iPhone Slim” or “iPhone Air”.

This new Slim iPhone model is anticipated to be incredibly thin, potentially setting new standards for smartphone design. While exact dimensions remain unknown, the Slim is expected to be the thinnest iPhone yet, possibly even rivaling the current iPhone SE. The iPhone 17 is also rumored to receive a material upgrade, potentially featuring a “titanium-aluminium alloy frame” for added strength without compromising its sleek profile.

A19 Chip: The Heart of iPhone 17

Powering the iPhone 17 lineup will be Apple’s new A19 chip, the successor to the A18 chip expected in this year’s iPhone 16 series. Speculation suggests that the A19 chip will be produced using a 2-nanometer process by TSMC, promising improvements in performance, energy efficiency, and thermal management.

However, the development of the A19 chip has raised some questions about potential delays in mass production. The tech community is currently debating whether the iPhone 17 will indeed be the first iPhone to feature this new chip.

Alongside the A19, the iPhone 17 Pro models are also expected to see a memory upgrade, with reports indicating a jump to 12GB of RAM.

Slimmer Motherboard and Enhanced Display

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new type of motherboard in the iPhone 17 developed using Resin Coated Copper (RCC) technology. This technology will enable a thinner and more efficient motherboard, potentially reducing production costs and improving the overall build of the device.

The display technology in the iPhone 17 is also expected to evolve. Reports suggest that the displays may become even more scratch-resistant, potentially incorporating a new type of glass being developed by Corning. Additionally, there are rumors that Apple might extend the always-on display feature to the entire iPhone 17 lineup.

Bigger and Better Cameras

The camera system in the iPhone 17 is also rumored to receive a significant overhaul. Apple is reportedly experimenting with adjustable apertures, potentially allowing users to manipulate depth of field directly from the camera interface. This feature, likely reserved for the higher-end models, could enhance portrait photography and video capabilities.

Moreover, the front-facing camera of the iPhone 17 is also expected to double in resolution, moving to a 24-megapixel sensor for improved selfie quality and video call clarity. However, the iPhone Slim model might be an exception, with rumors suggesting it could feature just a single rear camera to maintain its ultra-thin form factor.

While the iPhone 16 is still on the horizon, the iPhone 17 is already shaping up to be a groundbreaking device. With potential upgrades like the iPhone Slim model, the A19 chip, a slimmer motherboard, enhanced display technology, and a revamped camera system, the iPhone 17 could redefine the smartphone experience.