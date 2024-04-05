MSI to Boost Retail and Service Network in India

MSI expands its retail and service network across India, opening new stores and enhancing post-sales support for laptops and gaming devices.

MSI is set to enhance its retail and customer service network across India, with plans to inaugurate multiple exclusive brand stores and expand its service offerings throughout the year. This move is aimed at providing customers with more accessible and comprehensive support for their range of laptops, including gaming, creator, and business models.

Key Highlights:

MSI to open nine new experiential stores in 2024, targeting a total of 50 across India.

Expansion includes new stores in Chennai, Kolkata, Dehradun, and Udaipur.

Introduction of onsite/carry-in services across 172 service points nationwide.

Warranty extension offered for a wide range of laptops.

Out-of-Warranty (OOW) services now available online.

Expanding Retail Footprint

In an effort to enhance customer interaction and product accessibility, MSI will increase its number of experiential brand stores across India. Following the opening of 10 new stores in 2023, the company aims to add nine more by the end of 2024, focusing on key markets such as Chennai, Kolkata, Dehradun, and Udaipur. These stores will offer an extensive range of MSI laptops, accessories, and merchandise, aiming to provide a comprehensive shopping experience.

Strengthened Post-Sales Support

MSI has also announced improvements to its post-sales service infrastructure. With 172 service centres already established across the country, the company now offers onsite/carry-in services in 137 cities. Additionally, MSI has introduced warranty extensions for its Intel Gaming, Creator, Summit, and Prestige series, as well as a one-year extension for the AMD gaming and Modern series laptops. The introduction of Out-of-Warranty services online further demonstrates MSI’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

Latest Product Launches

The brand recently unveiled its newest AI-powered laptops, featuring the NPU-equipped Intel Core Ultra processor. Alongside, MSI launched the innovative gaming handheld device ‘Claw,’ the first of its kind with an Intel Core™ Ultra Processor, and a series of 18” laptops equipped with Intel® 14th Gen HX-series processors, showcasing MSI’s commitment to leading in high-performance computing.

Leon Chang, Sales Manager at MSI India, commented on the expansion, highlighting the aim to offer premium experiences through interactive demo zones in their stores and emphasizing the enhanced customer support initiatives.

This strategic expansion and enhancement of services underline MSI’s dedication to improving customer experiences and accessibility to their cutting-edge technology products in India.