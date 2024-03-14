MSI Unveils AI-Powered Laptop Lineup and Gaming Handheld in India

MSI announced the launch of its new AI-powered laptops and the debut of its gaming handheld device, Claw, in India. These devices, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, aim to cater to both gaming and productivity needs. The launch includes a variety of laptops, including a series of 18” models equipped with Intel 14th Gen HX-series processors, and introduces the Claw, the world’s first gaming handheld powered by an Intel Core™ Ultra Processor.

Key Highlights:

The new laptop range and the Claw gaming handheld are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors.

Laptops feature dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPU) for AI tasks and are equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs.

The starting price for the laptops is INR 68,990.

The Claw gaming handheld offers a portable gaming experience with a 2-hour battery life under full workload conditions.

MSI introduces AI-driven software, the MSI AI Engine, to enhance user experience based on application use.

MSI’s latest AI-powered laptops are engineered with the NPU optimized for AI tasks, promising minimal power usage and enhanced battery life. These laptops are designed to handle sustained AI workloads efficiently, incorporating ARC graphics for improved graphical performance. The inclusion of NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs leverages the Ada Lovelace architecture for lifelike virtual worlds through AI-powered DLSS 3 and full ray tracing capabilities.

Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager at MSI, highlighted the company’s commitment to AI innovation and the introduction of the Claw gaming handheld. The positive reception at CES 2024 underscores MSI’s dedication to pushing technological boundaries, focusing on performance, efficiency, and user experience.

Additionally, MSI’s AI Artist, an offline text-to-image service, aims to boost productivity for content creators. The AI Noise Cancellation Pro promises studio-quality voice for remote meetings or professional recording, showcasing MSI’s focus on innovative technology solutions.