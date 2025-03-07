MWC 2025: Samsung Unveils AI-Powered Galaxy A Series

Samsung unveils Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G at MWC 2025. AI-powered cameras, offline translation, and improved battery management highlight the new devices.

Samsung introduces the Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G at Mobile World Congress 2025. The devices feature enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities. These AI functions impact camera operations and user experience. The phones target mid-range consumers.

The Galaxy A56 5G includes a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It has a 120Hz refresh rate. The device uses a new Exynos processor. This processor supports advanced AI features. The camera system features a 50MP main sensor. It also includes an ultra-wide and macro lens. The AI camera functions improve low-light photography. They also provide real-time scene recognition.

The Galaxy A36 5G uses a 6.5-inch display. It has a 90Hz refresh rate. The device uses a MediaTek processor. This processor supports basic AI functions. The camera system includes a 48MP main sensor. It also features a depth sensor. AI features aid in portrait mode and image stabilization.

Both devices run on Android 15. Samsung’s One UI 7 overlays the operating system. The AI integration within One UI 7 includes intelligent text summarization. It also provides real-time language translation. These features operate offline. This ensures user privacy.

Samsung emphasizes the AI’s role in power management. The devices learn usage patterns. They adjust power consumption. This extends battery life. The A56 5G has a 5000mAh battery. The A36 5G has a 4800mAh battery. Both phones support fast charging.

The company plans to release the Galaxy A56 5G and A36 5G in select markets. Sales begin in April 2025. The A56 5G price starts at Rs. 42,427. The A36 5G price starts at €300. Prices vary by region.

Industry analysts note Samsung’s focus on AI in mid-range devices. This strategy aims to bring advanced features to a wider audience. The company faces competition from other manufacturers. These companies also integrate AI into their devices.

Samsung’s executives state that the AI functions focus on practical applications. They provide real-world benefits to users. The company avoids complex AI jargon. They use simple language.

The devices offer improved security features. These features include enhanced biometric authentication. They also provide improved malware detection. Samsung’s Knox security platform protects user data.

The design of the phones uses recycled materials. Samsung aims to reduce its environmental impact. The company states that it prioritizes sustainability.

The phones support 5G connectivity. They offer faster download and upload speeds. This improves streaming and online gaming. The phones support Wi-Fi 6E. They also support Bluetooth 5.3.

Samsung’s decision to include offline AI processing addresses user concerns about data privacy. The company processes data locally. This eliminates the need to send data to cloud servers.

The company released initial benchmarks. The A56 5G outperforms previous models in processing speed. The A36 5G provides adequate performance for everyday tasks.

Samsung’s representatives demonstrated the camera’s AI capabilities. The AI automatically adjusts settings based on the environment. It improves image quality.

The devices feature stereo speakers. They offer improved audio quality for multimedia consumption. The phones include a headphone jack.

Samsung aims to expand its market share in the mid-range segment. The company relies on its AI features to differentiate its products. The devices provide a balance of features and price.

