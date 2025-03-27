Neon Cloud Launches Cloud Platform in India

Neon Cloud, a new cloud computing platform, announced its launch in India on March 27, 2025. The platform aims to provide businesses of all sizes with cost-effective, scalable, and high-performance cloud solutions. Backed by Progression, an IT company with over three decades of experience, Neon Cloud enters the Indian market with a focus on simplifying cloud adoption and fostering business growth.

Operating from a data centre in Gurgaon, Neon Cloud builds upon Progression’s history of serving enterprise clients, including SAP customers. The platform intends to offer an intuitive, unified cloud experience, eliminating the need for businesses to manage multiple cloud providers. This approach seeks to provide greater control over cloud infrastructure, promoting flexibility and independence from restrictive ecosystems. Neon Cloud also has plans to expand its reach to the APAC region later this year.

Mr. Sarthak Hooda, Founder & CEO of Neon Cloud, stated that the platform’s goal is to meet the increasing demand for robust cloud solutions in India’s rapidly digitizing economy. He emphasized the platform’s design to reduce complexity and costs, while delivering enterprise-grade technology without vendor lock-ins or hidden charges.

Neon Cloud’s service offerings include high-performance virtual machines and Kubernetes for container orchestration. The company plans to soon introduce Cloud GPU services. Additionally, the platform provides block storage, object storage, secure backups, virtual private cloud, cloud firewall, and load balancing.

A key aspect of Neon Cloud’s strategy is its commitment to cloud independence. Mr. Arun Sharma, CBO of Neon Cloud, explained that the platform empowers businesses with complete control over their infrastructure, enabling seamless scaling without being confined to proprietary systems or unexpected expenses. The company also highlights its focus on cost-effectiveness compared to existing cloud providers.

Neon Cloud emphasizes secure cloud infrastructure, supported by a 24/7 Network Operations Center (NOC) and a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC). The company states that its team has over 13 years of experience in managing critical cloud applications.

To deliver its Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) offerings, Neon Cloud has partnered with Virtuozzo, a software company specializing in virtualization and cloud management. This collaboration aims to provide businesses with advanced cloud technologies focused on reliability and value.