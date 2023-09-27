New AirPods Pro Introduces Ultra-Low Latency Audio Protocol for Vision Pro

In the ever-evolving world of technology, Apple continues to make waves with its innovative products. The latest buzz surrounds the New AirPods Pro, which now boasts a groundbreaking ultra-low latency audio protocol specifically designed for the Vision Pro.

Key Highlights:

Innovative Audio Protocol: The new AirPods Pro introduces an ultra-low latency audio protocol, enhancing the immersive experience for Vision Pro users.

H2 Chip Power: The groundbreaking wireless audio protocol is driven by the H2 chip, promising 20-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio.

5GHz Wireless Band: The USB-C AirPods Pro’s H2 chip supports the 5GHz wireless band, ensuring ultra-low latency and reduced interference.

Vision Pro Compatibility: Apple’s Vision Pro, set for a 2024 release, will benefit from the enhanced audio capabilities of the new AirPods Pro.

Vision Pro’s Perfect Audio Companion

As the anticipated 2024 release of Vision Pro draws near, Apple is meticulously updating its product lineup to ensure seamless compatibility with the new headset. The latest AirPods Pro, now in its 2nd generation and equipped with USB-C, is set to support lossless audio with ultra-low latency. This ensures that users experience audio and visuals in perfect harmony, enhancing the immersive experience.

This revolutionary wireless audio protocol is driven by the H2 chip, found in both the AirPods Pro 2 and Vision Pro. Although Apple has been tight-lipped about the specifics of this protocol, it promises to deliver 20-bit, 48 kHz lossless audio, coupled with a significant reduction in audio latency.

Why Low Latency Matters in XR

Low latency is crucial in the realm of Extended Reality (XR). For users to feel truly immersed in a virtual environment, the headset’s visuals must be delivered with minimal delay. Similarly, audio should be just as responsive to ensure that what users see and hear is perfectly synchronized. Apple’s new audio protocol appears to be a solution designed to maintain high-quality lossless audio while ensuring latency remains ultra-low.

A New Era for Wireless Audio

The AirPods Pro 2 had been in the market for some time, but Apple’s recent announcement of its latest phones with USB-C connectors also saw the release of a refreshed version of the AirPods Pro 2, now with USB-C. This was the first time the tech giant mentioned the new low latency audio protocol. Interestingly, the original AirPods Pro 2, which features a lightning connector and also houses the H2 chip, might also support this new protocol. However, the fate of the non-pro version of AirPods, equipped with an H1 chip, remains uncertain.

Huang, an industry expert, revealed that the H2 chip in the USB-C AirPods Pro supports the 5GHz band of wireless frequencies, ensuring ultra-low latency and minimal interference. In contrast, the H2 chip in the original second-generation AirPods Pro with a lightning case is restricted to the 2.4GHz band. This 5GHz support is what enables the updated AirPods Pro to deliver lossless audio with Vision Pro, which is set for a US release in early 2024.

In conclusion, Apple’s New AirPods Pro, with its ultra-low latency audio protocol, is set to redefine the audio experience for Vision Pro users. As the tech world eagerly awaits the Vision Pro’s release, it’s clear that Apple is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to deliver a truly immersive XR experience.