New Apple iPhone 12 and iPad Air likely set for launch in October

Apple is expected to launch the new iPhone 12 along with the next generation iPad devices in October. This comes from serial leaker Jon Prosser who has proved to be quite accurate with his predictions off late. If this be true, it would mean about a month’s delay for the new iPhone 12 and iPad devices to reach markets, something that usually happens during the month of September.

Among the new iPad models expected during the period include a 10.8-inch iPad Air along with a new iPad Mini device. That apart, there also is at least a trio of new iPhone devices with includes the base 5.4-inch iPhone, the 6.1-inch iPhone Max and the 6.7-inch iPhone Max Pro.

iPhone 12

New iPads October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) July 29, 2020

Among everything else, one of the reasons the iPhone 12 is going to be special is that it would all be 5G ready. This will also mark Apple’s entry in the hot new 5G phone segment where some of the most high-profile smartphone battles are set to be fought.

Meanwhile, the likelihood of Apple launching its new gen smartphone and tablet devices in October is also corroborated by Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala who hinted the launch is taking place around October. As is already known, Qualcomm will be supplying the 5G modems for the iPhone 12 range as part of a deal that also brings to an end the bitter enmity that has been brewing between the two tech giant for some time now.

Keep watching this space for more details on this as it emerges.