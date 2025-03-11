New Features Arrive on 2025 Hero Splendor Plus

Hero updates the 2025 Splendor Plus with engine, feature, and design changes. Expect improved mileage and rider comfort.

Hero MotoCorp updates its Splendor Plus model for 2025. The popular commuter motorcycle receives changes to its engine, features, and design. These updates aim to keep the Splendor Plus competitive in the Indian two-wheeler market. The 2025 model focuses on improved fuel economy and rider comfort.

The engine sees a revision. Hero updates the 97.2cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The changes target reduced emissions and increased mileage. The engine now meets stricter emission standards. Data shows a slight increase in power output. The company claims a fuel economy improvement of roughly 3-5 percent over the previous model. Real-world testing will verify these claims.

Feature updates include a digital instrument cluster. The new cluster provides information like trip meter, fuel gauge, and service reminder. It replaces the previous analog setup. A USB charging port becomes a standard feature. Riders can charge their mobile devices on the go. The bike also receives a side-stand engine cut-off. This safety feature prevents the engine from starting when the side stand is down.

Design changes are subtle. The 2025 Splendor Plus gets new body graphics. The headlight design remains largely unchanged. Minor tweaks to the tail light and turn indicators are present. The seat receives a revised design. The new seat provides better comfort for long rides. Handlebar positioning is slightly altered. This change aims to improve ergonomics.

Hero MotoCorp focuses on maintaining the Splendor Plus’s affordability. The price increase is minimal. The company aims to provide value for money. The Splendor Plus remains a key model for Hero. It sells well in rural and urban areas. The bike’s reliability and low maintenance costs contribute to its popularity.

The company releases specific data on the engine’s performance. The engine produces 7.9 horsepower and 8.05 Nm of torque. These figures are slightly higher than the previous model. The engine is tuned for smooth power delivery. This benefits daily commuters.

The digital instrument cluster provides clear information. The display is easy to read in sunlight. The USB charging port is a practical addition. Many riders use smartphones for navigation. The side-stand engine cut-off adds a layer of safety. This feature prevents accidents.

The revised seat design shows an effort to improve rider comfort. Long commutes are common in India. A comfortable seat is important. The handlebar change also supports better riding posture. This reduces fatigue.

Hero MotoCorp maintains its focus on fuel economy. This is a crucial factor for Indian buyers. Rising fuel prices make mileage a key consideration. The company provides data on fuel consumption tests. These tests follow standard protocols.

The Splendor Plus competes with other entry-level motorcycles. The market includes models from Honda and Bajaj. Hero aims to maintain its market share. The 2025 updates reflect this goal. The company releases information on sales figures. The Splendor Plus continues to be a top-selling motorcycle.

The company provides details about the bike’s dimensions. The wheelbase, ground clearance, and seat height remain largely the same. Minor adjustments are made to the overall length and width. These adjustments do not significantly alter the bike’s handling.

Hero MotoCorp confirms the bike’s availability. Dealerships across India begin receiving the new model. The company provides training to dealership staff. This training focuses on the new features.

The 2025 Splendor Plus retains its core strengths. It remains a practical and affordable motorcycle. The updates aim to enhance its appeal. The company maintains its focus on reliability. The motorcycle uses proven technology.

The company provides official details on the warranty. The warranty covers the engine and other components. The warranty period remains consistent with previous models.

The release of the 2025 Splendor Plus demonstrates Hero MotoCorp’s commitment. The company focuses on continuous improvement. The updates reflect market demands. The company aims to provide a reliable and efficient motorcycle.