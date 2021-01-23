New high-end MacBook devices will have smaller bezels, thinner and lighter design

Apple might have launched a new MacBook Air device late last year though the biggest differentiating factor with the new laptop has been the incorporation of the new Apple M1 chipset. Unfortunately, Apple chose to continue with the same exterior design, which remained largely unchanged.

However, that seems set for change given that there are rumors of Apple working on a new high-end model that will be thinner and lighter than its predecessors. That again is going to be possible thanks to the new M1 chips. Among the other changes expected to be seen include thinner bezels, while the number of USB ports will likely be doubled to four from the current two.

The display will continue to be the same at 13-inches though there are reports of Apple having also considered a 15-inch version as well. However, the latter is known to have been shelved later on. Meanwhile, the laptop is expected to incorporate a MagSafe charging method as well. The new MacBook Air is speculated to be ready by the second half of 2021 itself.

As for the MacBook Pro device, there already have been rumors of the device giving up on the TouchBar feature, something that hasn’t been too popular in any case. The Pro models will also likely see the reintroduction of the SD card slot. A MagSafe connector, too, will likely be part of the package.

More details are awaited. Keep watching.