New iPad with mini-LED tech and AirPods 3 set for launch in first half of 2021

It was already widely speculated Apple would be adopting mini-LED displays for its future iPad devices and the latest Kuo report is claiming such mini-LED enabled iPads is likely to be a reality by the first half of 2021 itself. Along with the new iPads, the new AirPods 3 too is expected to be launched during the first half next year.

According to MacRumors which had access to the research note by Ming Chi Kuo on this, the Taiwan based company, Career Technology would be supplying the bulk of components for future Apple devices. That has to do with the flexible Liquid Crystal Board (LCP) technology that the company has come up with and will enable flexible joints for joining components. The same offers multiple benefits such as high speed and low latency data transfers.

As for mini-LED, this comes across as the latest display technology that offers the same benefits as OLED without having several of the deficiencies of the latter. Mini-LED is also said to have a lower production cost as well and is slated to be the standard display tech across most Apple products in the future.

Kuo had earlier predicted at least half a dozen Apple devices to come with the new mini-LED tech in 2021. Those include 12.9-inc iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad Mini along with the 14.1-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the 27-inch iMac Pro. However, Kuo had claimed the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will make it to the market around the fourth quarter of 2021. It seems Apple has been able to bring it forward to the first quarter next year.

Coming to the AirPods, the third generation earbuds are expected to enter production in the first half of 2021. The AirPods are also expected to incorporate some design changes compared to the AirPods 2. Those include a shorter stem which will make it closer to the AirPods Pro in looks. This will be possible thanks to the use of the System-in-Package in place of the OCB + SMT design of the second gen AirPods.

Plus, the ear tips too are going to be interchangeable, while there is going to be an improvement in battery life as well. A new wireless chip too is being speculated though the AirPods 3 will be lacking on active noise cancellation technology, something that will be making it quite affordable though.

The flexible Liquid Crystal Board as well as the mini-LED tech is expected to make it to the iPhone 13 as well.

