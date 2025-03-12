New KTM 390 Duke Launches: Color Change, Cruise Added

KTM updates the 390 Duke for 2025. The motorcycle now includes cruise control and a new color option. This update responds to rider demand for enhanced touring capabilities. The 2025 model maintains the core features of the previous generation. However, the addition of cruise control improves long-distance riding comfort. A new color scheme provides a cosmetic refresh.

The 390 Duke retains its 399cc single-cylinder engine. This engine produces a specific power output. The bike also keeps its lightweight trellis frame. The updated model continues to use adjustable suspension. This suspension allows riders to customize the bike’s handling. The electronics package remains consistent. It includes ride-by-wire throttle and multiple riding modes.

Cruise control integrates into the existing electronics system. Riders activate the feature through handlebar controls. This allows riders to maintain a set speed without constant throttle input. This feature reduces fatigue during extended rides. The new color option changes the visual appearance. The change is a shift from previous paint schemes. The exact color name and visual details are confirmed by KTM.

The 2025 KTM 390 Duke keeps its digital instrument cluster. This display provides rider information. The bike retains its LED lighting. This lighting provides visibility. The motorcycle continues to use radial-mounted brake calipers. This braking system provides stopping power. Tire selection remains unchanged. The 390 Duke targets riders who want a performance-oriented motorcycle. The bike is suitable for both city commuting and weekend rides.

The 390 Duke’s engine uses liquid cooling. This cooling system maintains engine temperature. The bike’s transmission is a six-speed gearbox. This gearbox provides gear ratios. The clutch system is a slipper clutch. This clutch system reduces rear-wheel lockup during downshifts. The motorcycle’s fuel tank capacity stays the same. The seat height remains consistent with the previous model. The bike’s overall dimensions are unchanged.

The updated model does not include any changes to the engine’s power output. The engine’s torque figures remain consistent. The bike’s weight is similar to the previous version. The update focuses on feature enhancements and cosmetic changes. The 390 Duke continues to compete in the sub-400cc motorcycle segment. This segment includes various models from different manufacturers.

The addition of cruise control addresses a common rider request. The feature is useful for highway riding. The new color option gives the motorcycle a fresh look. This is a common practice for manufacturers to keep models current. The 390 Duke’s design language remains aggressive. This design language is a signature feature of KTM motorcycles.

KTM has not released detailed information on specific sales figures. However, the 390 Duke is a popular model in many markets. The motorcycle appeals to riders who prioritize performance and handling. The updated model aims to maintain this appeal. The 2025 model reaches dealerships. The availability varies by region. Riders can expect to see the updated 390 Duke in showrooms.

The bike’s price is adjusted to reflect the added features. The price increase is a factor to consider for potential buyers. The 390 Duke’s competitive pricing is a key selling point. The bike’s performance and features provide value. The motorcycle’s reliability is a factor for many riders. KTM provides warranty coverage. The warranty coverage varies by region.

The 390 Duke’s handling is a result of its chassis and suspension setup. The bike’s lightweight design contributes to its agility. The motorcycle’s braking system provides feedback. The bike’s tires provide grip in various conditions. The 390 Duke’s ergonomics are designed for rider comfort. The riding position is upright. This riding position is suitable for both short and long rides.

The motorcycle’s electronics package includes traction control. This traction control system prevents wheel slip. The bike’s riding modes allow riders to adjust engine performance. The instrument cluster displays real-time information. This information includes speed, RPM, and fuel level. The 390 Duke’s design is consistent with KTM’s styling. This styling includes sharp lines and a distinctive headlight.

The 2025 update aims to enhance the 390 Duke’s appeal. The addition of cruise control provides a practical feature. The new color option provides a visual refresh. The motorcycle continues to offer a combination of performance and features. The 390 Duke remains a key model in KTM’s lineup.