New Noise Airwave Neckband Earphones Launched with 50-Hour Battery Life

Noise, a well-known connected lifestyle brand in India, has launched its latest product, the Noise Airwave Neckband Earphones. This new addition to their product line is designed to enhance the audio experience with significant playtime and multiple EQ modes. The launch marks another step in Noise’s expansion in the audio equipment market.

Key Highlights:

Noise Airwave Neckband Earphones offer 50 hours of playtime.

Features three EQ modes: Tru Bass, Tru Balanced, and Tru Rock.

Available in four colors: Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Ice Blue, and Olive Green.

Equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology.

Boasts a 10mm driver and low latency of up to 50ms.

Compatible with Bluetooth 5.3v and HyperSync technology for instant pairing.

IPX5 water resistance rating suitable for active lifestyles.

Available for purchase on Flipkart and gonoise.com at INR 999.

The Noise Airwave Neckband Earphones are tailored with three distinct EQ modes: Tru Bass, which emphasizes deep lows; Tru Balanced for a well-rounded sound profile; and Tru Rock, catering specifically to rock and metal music enthusiasts. This variety ensures that the earphones meet diverse user preferences.

Customers can now enjoy uninterrupted music, podcasts, and calls thanks to the earphones’ impressive 50-hour playtime. The neckband is available in four different colors – Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Ice Blue, and Olive Green, offering options to suit different styles.

The earphones are also equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology, promising clear sound quality for various uses, including calls and entertainment. The inclusion of a 10mm driver ensures precision in every note, and a low latency of up to 50ms caters to lag-free video streaming and gaming.

In terms of connectivity, the Noise Airwave Neckband Earphones feature Bluetooth 5.3v for stable connections and include HyperSync technology for seamless pairing. The earphones are also designed to be durable, with an IPX5 water resistance rating, making them suitable for use during workouts and in active lifestyle scenarios.

The Noise Airwave Neckband Earphones combine style, functionality, and affordability. They are available for purchase starting today on Flipkart and gonoise.com at a price of INR 999.