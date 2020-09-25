New OnePlus 3 variant with Snapdragon 821 reportedly under works

Chinese manufacturer OnePlus is teasing about a forthcoming announcement on Twitter, asking users to guess as to what the company is going to announcing next. The teaser titled ‘Tell us what you think OnePlus is up to, gives you four options to choose from which include a new smartphone color variant, New product unveiling, New shopping experience and New software experience.

Well, we’re not really aware what OnePlus has in store next but rumors already suggest that there might be a new product on the cards. The company is expected to launch a slightly upgraded version of the much-acclaimed OnePlus 3 smartphone, dubbed as the OnePlus 3.

According to reports, the upcoming OnePlus 3s might pack a Snapdragon 821 processor. Notably, rumors also suggest it’ll feature an IPS LCD display as opposed to the AMOLED screen found on the standard OnePlus 3. The reason being that the company is having issues sourcing AMOLED panels for the OnePlus 3, hence it’ll stick with IPS panels for the upcoming OnePlus 3s. Besides, the upcoming OnePlus 3s is also expected to get a larger 6-inch screen.

OnePlus CEO earlier announced that the company will be launching just one smartphone this year. Though given the issue of shortage of AMOLED panels the company is facing, the company has no alternative but to switch to LCD panels from AMOLED. That said, these are still rumors and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

To recall, the OnePlus 3 was launched in India as an Amazon exclusive back in June. It packs top-of-the-line specs such as a Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Besides, it features a 3000 mAh non-removable battery with support for Dash Charge.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei earlier confirmed that we should get a new color variant for the OnePlus 3 sometime around the festive season in India. And they have indeed lived up to that promise. The company recently launched a Soft Gold color variant of the device in India which is now available for purchase exclusively on Amazon.