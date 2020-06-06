New OxygenOS update for OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro introduces new features and optimizations

OnePlus has started to roll out OxygenOS update for the latest OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices. The update brings with it several new features along with bug fixes and security essentials. For instance, the update includes the May 2020 Android security patch and will keep the OnePlus 8 devices protected from the latest security threats.

Also, the update is available in two version numbers – OxygenOS 10.5.8 and 10.5.10. Both are pretty much the same though with each version applicable for users in different regions. Among the more important features to look forward to with the latest update include the new Epic Games which has been added to Game Space.

Then there is the H.265 (HEVC) video codec that the OnePlus 8 range will be supporting and will make videos more compact for ease in storage. There is a new auto ultra wide angle lens feature added that ensures the edges of pictures are of the same quality a the rest of the image when shooting at close quarters using the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Here is the full changelog, as reported by XDA Developers.

System

Optimized the touch and interaction experience

Optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes

Optimized the power consumption performance of the system, battery life extended to be longer than ever

Optimized the wireless charging stability, providing better user experience (OnePlus 8 Pro only)

Optimized the pocket mode to reduce mistouches

Optimized the unlocking animation, making the unlock transition smoother

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.05

Updated GMS package to 2020.03

Message

Added the “Delete” button in the notification bar of incoming messages

Added keyword whitelist option in SMS blocking settings, the messages with the specified keywords will not be blocked

Camera

Newly added H.265 HEVC codec to reduce video storage size seamlessly, capture and shoot more without compromising on quality

Added auto ultra-wide-angle lens feature when shooting at close range to improve picture quality of edges (OnePlus 8 Pro only)

Optimized the click animation for camera shutter, boosting the smoothness of photo-taking experience

Improved the shooting experience with camera and improved stability

Network