New Sonos Ace Wireless Headphones: A Comprehensive Look

Sonos Ace wireless headphones offer premium sound quality and advanced features but lack full Wi-Fi integration. Discover their design, specs, and more.

Sonos, renowned for its high-quality home audio systems, is making its first foray into the competitive world of wireless headphones with the upcoming release of the Sonos Ace. While the anticipation is high, there are mixed feelings among the fanbase. Let’s dive into what we know about these headphones, their features, and why some fans might be disappointed.

Design and Build Quality

The Sonos Ace headphones feature a sleek, minimalist design that is very much in line with the company’s aesthetic. They come in two color options: Black and Soft White, with a subtle Sonos logo that shimmers when it catches the light. The headphones are designed for comfort, with memory foam earpads covered in vegan leather and a stainless steel yoke for smooth adjustments. However, the headphones do not fold, making them less portable compared to competitors like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra​.

Features and Specifications

The Sonos Ace is packed with advanced features aimed at delivering high-quality audio experiences. They support Bluetooth 5.4 and offer lossless audio through Snapdragon Sound’s aptX Lossless and Apple’s ALAC codecs, available in both wired and wireless modes. Notably, the Ace headphones include active noise cancellation (ANC) and an Aware mode for ambient sound​.

One of the standout features is the TV Audio Swap, which allows users to stream audio from Sonos soundbars to the headphones, ideal for private viewing. This feature currently works with the Sonos Arc and is expected to extend to other models soon. Another unique feature is the TrueCinema calibration, akin to the TruePlay technology used in Sonos speakers, enhancing spatial audio based on the room’s acoustic.

Battery Life and Connectivity

The Ace headphones boast a competitive battery life of 30 hours with ANC and Bluetooth enabled, on par with the Sony WH-1000XM5. They also feature auto-pause when the headphones are removed and resume playback when they are put back on. Despite the robust feature set, a notable omission is full integration with Sonos’s multi-room system via Wi-Fi, a core strength of the company’s product lineup​.

Pricing and Market Position

Priced around $435, the Sonos Ace positions itself in the premium segment, slightly below the Apple AirPods Max but still in competition with top models from Sony and Bose. The price reflects Sonos’s commitment to quality and their new entry into the headphones market.

Potential Disappointments

While the Sonos Ace offers impressive features and a sleek design, some fans might be disappointed by the lack of full Wi-Fi integration. This omission means the headphones won’t seamlessly integrate into existing Sonos multi-room setups, a feature that many had hoped for given Sonos’s reputation. Additionally, the non-folding design may deter those looking for maximum portability in their premium headphones​.

The Sonos Ace represents a significant step for the company into the competitive headphones market. While they offer many high-end features and a stylish design, the lack of certain expected functionalities might give some fans pause. As with any new product, the ultimate verdict will depend on user experiences once the headphones are widely available.