NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 Announced with INR 1.13 Cr Prize Pool

NODWIN Gaming, a key player in South Asia’s esports and gaming ecosystem, in collaboration with Riot Games, the publisher behind VALORANT, has officially announced the NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia (VCSA) 2025. This edition is set to run from 4th March 2025 to 14th July 2025, featuring a revamped tournament structure and a substantial prize pool of INR 1.13 Cr.

The event is designed to enhance competitive opportunities for emerging grassroots teams, enabling them to establish their presence in South Asia’s esports scene. With an evolved format, the 2025 season aims to offer more intense gameplay, fostering stronger engagement between VALORANT players and fans across the region.

Velocity Gaming (VLT) and Aura have already secured their places in the competition via the VCSA Qualifiers, demonstrating their skills and competitive spirit. With registrations now closed, the focus shifts to the next phase of the tournament.

Tournament Structure and Key Features

Three-Split Format

The NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 will follow a three-split format, ensuring consistent action and engagement across the year. This approach not only offers prolonged exposure for participating teams but also keeps fans invested throughout the season.

VCSA Qualifiers for Open Participation

The VCSA Qualifiers took place prior to Split 1, allowing VALORANT teams from India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Afghanistan, and Maldives to participate. This open qualifier system offers new grassroots teams a clear pathway into the main tournament, ensuring inclusivity and encouraging regional talent to shine.

Introduction of Promotion and Relegation System

From Split 2 onwards, a promotion and relegation system will be implemented. This will allow top-performing teams from the open circuit to advance into the main event, keeping the competition fresh and maintaining a balance between established teams and grassroots teams.

Revamped Point System

The VCSA 2025 also features a revised point system, aimed at enhancing the competitive spirit across all splits. Performance in each split directly contributes to the final standings, emphasizing the importance of consistency throughout the season.

Ascension Qualifiers and Road to VCT Ascension Pacific 2025

At the end of Split 3, the top 4 teams based on their cumulative points will enter the Ascension Qualifiers. The winner of this decisive phase will earn the coveted opportunity to represent South Asia at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025. There, they will face off against other leading teams from regional Challenger Leagues across the Asia-Pacific region.

Voices from the Organizers

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming

According to Akshat Rathee, “The NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia has become the leading platform for competitive VALORANT esports in South Asia. With the addition of the three-split format, promotion and relegation system, and the INR 1.13 Cr prize pool, we are committed to delivering an exciting season for both players and fans. Our collaboration with Riot Games helps us lay the groundwork for a sustainable and adaptable esports ecosystem in South Asia, where both new talent and established players can thrive.”

Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead, South Asia, Riot Games

Sukamal Pegu added, “The NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 reflects Riot Games’ long-term vision for developing esports in South Asia. By including open qualifiers and a dynamic tournament structure, we are creating an ecosystem that is not only competitive but also inclusive and growth-oriented. Fans can expect action-packed matches, breakout performances from grassroots teams, and thrilling moments that define VALORANT esports in South Asia.”

Why NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 Matters

The 2024 edition of NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia was a standout event, drawing:

88 Lakh viewers across streaming platforms.

Over 1 Crore reach, demonstrating the increasing popularity of VALORANT esports in South Asia.

The NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 plays a pivotal role in Riot Games’ Road to Ascension. The ultimate winner of VCSA 2025 will secure their position at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, where they will battle against the top 10 teams from regional Challenger Leagues across the Asia-Pacific region. The event not only highlights the competitive talent pool from South Asia but also offers a direct pathway into the elite VCT Pacific, representing the highest tier of professional VALORANT esports in the region.

Community Invitation – Be Part of the Actio

NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games invite all VALORANT esports fans, players, and enthusiasts from across South Asia to follow and support the NODWIN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025. With a revamped tournament structure, three-split format, and the prize pool of INR 1.13 Cr, the 2025 season promises to redefine VALORANT esports in South Asia.

Together, NODWIN Gaming and Riot Games are working to strengthen the broader esports ecosystem in South Asia, providing a stage for grassroots teams to rise, established teams to defend their legacy, and fans to celebrate the very best of VALORANT esports.

The official broadcast of VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 begins today, bringing fans all the high-stakes competition as top teams battle for supremacy and the chance to represent South Asia at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025.