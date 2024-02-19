Noise ColorFit Macro Smartwatch Launched in India

Noise, a prominent smartwatch brand in India, has introduced the Noise ColorFit Macro, equipped with a 2 inch TFT display and over 220 cloud-based watch faces. This latest addition to Noise’s portfolio is designed to cater to the preferences of modern consumers, allowing for extensive customization. The smartwatch is available for purchase on Amazon and the official Noise website, priced at INR 1,499, and comes in seven color variants.

Key Highlights:

Features a 2 inch TFT display for enhanced viewing.

Offers over 220 cloud-based watch faces for customization.

Available in seven color variants including Jet Black and Space Blue.

Priced at INR 1,499, available on Amazon and gonoise.com.

Equipped with voice assistant support and Tru Sync for improved Bluetooth calling.

Includes Noise Health Suite for health monitoring and Productivity Suite for daily reminders.

Boasts a battery life of up to 7 days and IP67 water and dust resistance.

The Noise ColorFit Macro stands out with its 2.5D curved display, ensuring a clear and vibrant display of notifications, fitness metrics, and watch faces. It also features a functional crown for easy navigation and a metallic finish for a sophisticated look. The smartwatch supports voice assistants like Siri and Google Voice Assistant, enhancing the convenience for users. Moreover, it is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, ensuring a stable connection for calls.

For health and fitness enthusiasts, the Noise ColorFit Macro includes the Noise Health Suite, which monitors heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels. Its battery life of up to 7 days and IP67 rating make it a durable companion for everyday use. Additionally, the smartwatch is compatible with the NoiseFit App, providing a comprehensive set of tools for wellness tracking.