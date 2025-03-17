Noise Expands Internationally with GCC Market Entry

Noise, a leading smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand from India, is expanding its reach beyond domestic borders. As part of its global growth plan, the company has officially announced its entry into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. This move is in line with its commitment to democratizing meaningful technology and making India’s innovation accessible to consumers worldwide. The first phase of this expansion involves a strategic presence in the Middle East market, collaborating with key partners to strengthen its position in the region.

Strengthening Presence in the GCC Region

To establish a strong foothold in international markets, Noise is leveraging strategic retail partnerships, online marketplaces, and key distribution networks. In its first phase of expansion, the brand has partnered with Lime Concepts, ensuring the availability of Noise products across Virgin Mega Stores, a prominent lifestyle and electronics retailer in the GCC. This presence will allow consumers to explore and engage with Noise’s premium offerings in a hands-on retail environment.

Commitment to Global Innovation

Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, expressed excitement about this milestone: “Having led India’s wearable revolution for over a decade, we are now ready to bring our innovation to the global stage. This expansion is a significant step in our journey towards becoming a leading force in smart wearables worldwide. Our vision has always been to integrate technology into users’ everyday lives seamlessly, and now, with our entry into the GCC market, we aim to replicate our success globally. As a ‘Made in India, Made for the World’ brand, we are committed to bringing our best offerings to new consumers.”

The GCC Market: A Prime Opportunity

The GCC region presents an ideal market for smart wearables, given its young and tech-savvy population. Over 50% of the population in this region is under 25 years old, making technology an integral part of daily life. Smart wearables are now essential tools for fitness, health, and lifestyle, offering features that enhance user experiences beyond basic tracking functionalities. With growing digital adoption, Noise sees this as the perfect opportunity to introduce its range of smartwatches, smart rings, and audio devices to new consumers.

Expanding the Product Portfolio

In its effort to replicate its India success on a global scale, Noise will offer its full range of products in the GCC market. Consumers will now have access to flagship offerings such as the Luna Ring, Master Buds with Sound by Bose, and the ColorFit Pro Series. Additionally, the NoiseFit App, India’s highest-rated health and fitness platform, will be a part of its global proposition, creating a seamless and integrated experience for users worldwide.

A Proud ‘Made in India’ Brand

As a brand that has consistently championed India’s innovation prowess, Noise has been instrumental in making premium wearables accessible through consumer-centric innovations and forward-thinking design. Earlier this year, the company showcased its products at CES, receiving overwhelming positive feedback, further reinforcing global demand for its advanced smart wearables.

Looking Ahead

As Noise continues its international journey, it remains committed to offering premium smart wearables tailored to the evolving needs of global consumers. By expanding into new markets, the company aims to set new industry benchmarks and bridge the gap between technology and lifestyle while maintaining its core values of accessibility and innovation.