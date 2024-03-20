Noise Introduces ColorFit Icon 3 Plus Smartwatch with Enhanced Display

Discover the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus smartwatch, featuring a 2-inch HD display, sleek design, health tracking, and up to 7 days battery life. Available now.

Noise, a prominent player in India’s smartwatch market, unveiled the Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus, marking a notable addition to its portfolio. The device stands out with a 2-inch HD display, aimed at providing a superior viewing experience. It features a metallic build and a range of color options, making it a versatile accessory for users. Available on Flipkart and gonoise.com, the smartwatch is priced at INR 1,999.

Key Highlights:

The Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus showcases a 2-inch HD display for an enhanced viewing experience.

It comes in six colors: Jet Black, Midnight Gold, Vintage Brown, Space Blue, Elite Black, and Elite Silver.

Features include a metallic build, a glossy dial, and IP67 water and dust resistance.

The smartwatch offers health monitoring, productivity tools, and a battery life of up to 7 days.

Available for purchase on Flipkart and gonoise.com at a launch price of INR 1,999.

Product Details and Features

The ColorFit Icon 3 Plus is designed to cater to the needs of active individuals, offering both style and functionality. It supports seamless connectivity with BT v5.3 and TruSync Technology, alongside a functional crown for easy navigation. The device includes storage for up to 10 contacts, allowing for quick call capabilities.

With a focus on health and productivity, the smartwatch features the Noise Health Suite for monitoring vital health metrics and a Productivity Suite for keeping up with daily tasks. Its IP67 rating ensures durability against water and dust. Users can customize their watch with over 150 watch faces and choose from 100+ sports modes, all while enjoying up to 7 days of battery life.

Pricing and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Icon 3 Plus is competitively priced at INR 1,999, making it accessible to a wide audience looking for a feature-rich smartwatch that doesn’t compromise on aesthetics or functionality. It’s now available for purchase on Flipkart and the official Noise website, gonoise.com.