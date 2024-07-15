Noise Launches NoiseFit Javelin: A Limited Edition Tribute to Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, has unveiled its first limited-edition smartwatch, the NoiseFit Javelin. This exclusive smartwatch is co-created with India’s Golden Boy and brand ambassador, Neeraj Chopra, paying homage to his #ArmOfGold. The design reflects Neeraj’s will, grit, and pride, celebrating his numerous victories for India. The NoiseFit Javelin is further personalized with Neeraj’s signature and unique serialization, commemorating his 2021 triumph.

Honoring Neeraj Chopra’s Legacy

The NoiseFit Javelin not only commemorates Neeraj Chopra’s journey but also integrates innovative features to help users achieve peak performance. This limited edition smartwatch embodies the synergy between Noise and Neeraj Chopra, united by a shared appreciation for embracing inner strength and making India proud on the global stage.

A Symbol of Grit and Determination

Neeraj’s journey from a promising athlete to an Olympic champion resonates with Noise’s brand ethos. It signifies that great achievements come from humble beginnings and relentless perseverance. As Neeraj continues to inspire millions, Noise honors his accomplishments with this special edition smartwatch, connecting with enthusiasts nationwide. The NoiseFit Javelin showcases Neeraj’s determination, highlighting how dedication can turn ambitious dreams into reality.

Statements from Noise and Neeraj Chopra

Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder of Noise, said: “As a proud homegrown brand, it is our privilege to create this limited edition alongside Neeraj Chopra. This smartwatch is not just a device but a badge of honor, embodying Neeraj’s spirit and our core values. We are excited to give fans an opportunity to connect and celebrate India’s golden boy’s remarkable journey together.”

Neeraj Chopra added, “Teaming up with Noise felt like a natural fit. Inspired by their journey of bringing global pride to India, I am thrilled to bring the NoiseFit Javelin, which embodies grit, will, and trust. Each watch bears my signature, offering a chance to own a unique piece of my journey from 2021. This smartwatch allows us to celebrate the glory together with our fans.”

Features and Specifications

The NoiseFit Javelin boasts a powerful array of features. It has a stunning 1.46” AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling capabilities, and a robust 3-layer build with a screw dial crown. Inspired by Neeraj’s focus, the Javelin includes a “Scheduled DND” mode to silence distractions and an SOS feature for safety and security.

For user well-being, the NoiseFit Javelin includes the comprehensive Noise Health Suite with heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep monitoring, stress measurement, and a female cycle tracker. It is built to withstand the elements with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating and offers a battery life of up to 7 days.

The NoiseFit Javelin supports over 100 sports modes, catering to various fitness enthusiasts. Users can customize their experience with over 100 watch faces and use the productivity suite, which includes reminders, weather updates, a calculator, music control, and a multi-functional clock with alarm, timer, and stopwatch features.

Pricing and Availability

Serialized exclusively for Neeraj’s 2021 achievement, each NoiseFit Javelin piece is a unique collector’s item. Priced at Rs. 3,999, the smartwatch is available for purchase on gonoise.com, Amazon, and Myntra starting today. With its unique design, advanced features, and focus on well-being, the NoiseFit Javelin is the perfect way to celebrate Neeraj’s victory and embrace an active lifestyle.