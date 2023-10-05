Noise’s Luna Ring: A Pioneering Smart Ring for the Indian Market

Noise, a prominent consumer technology brand in India, has unveiled its latest innovation, the Luna Ring. This smart ring is designed to provide users with valuable insights into their overall health and well-being. With a plethora of features and advanced technology, the Luna Ring is set to compete with other smart rings in the market, such as the recently launched Boat Smart Ring.

Key Highlights:

Noise Luna Ring is designed to offer insights to improve users’ overall health.

The ring tracks three essential daily scores: sleep, readiness, and activity.

It boasts a temperature sensor that measures body temperature every 5 minutes.

The Luna Ring uses advanced technology like a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor and a 3-axis accelerometer for accurate tracking.

It offers up to 7 days of battery life on a 60-minute charge.

The smart ring is available in five colors: rose gold, sunlit gold, stardust silver, midnight black, and lunar black.

Pre-orders for the Luna Ring are available with a priority access pass priced at Rs. 2,000.

Innovative Health Tracking

The Luna Ring is designed to help users monitor their health metrics efficiently. It provides scores on sleep patterns, suggesting ways to enhance sleep quality. The readiness score offers a comprehensive view of overall health by considering signals from the body. The activity score, on the other hand, evaluates inactivity, activity levels, and recovery using specialized motion sensors.

Advanced Technology for Accurate Monitoring

Equipped with a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor and a 3-axis accelerometer, the Luna Ring ensures precise tracking of heart rate, sleep patterns, and body movements. The design incorporates 3 LEDs and 2 PDS with 3 bumps, ensuring the optical sensors align perfectly with the user’s finger.

Battery Life and Design

One of the standout features of the Luna Ring is its impressive battery life. On a single 60-minute charge, the ring promises to last up to 7 days. Additionally, users have a choice of five colors, catering to diverse aesthetic preferences.

Pre-order Details and Pricing

While the exact price of the Luna Ring remains undisclosed, Noise has introduced a priority access pass for pre-orders. Priced at Rs. 2,000, this pass ensures holders receive an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on purchase, translating to a total benefit of Rs. 3,000. Additionally, pass holders are eligible for free insurance against potential liquid damage or theft, valued at Rs. 2,000.

In Conclusion

Noise’s Luna Ring marks a significant step in the realm of wearable technology, especially in the Indian market. With its advanced features, long battery life, and focus on health metrics, the Luna Ring is poised to become a favorite among tech enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals alike. As pre-orders begin, the tech community eagerly awaits its official launch and the impact it will have on the wearable tech landscape.