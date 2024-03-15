Nokia and Eurofiber Partner to Integrate 5G and Fiber for Enterprises

Nokia has announced a partnership with Eurofiber, an enterprise infrastructure provider, to merge its private LTE (4G) and 5G technology with Eurofiber’s fiber optic network across Belgium, the Netherlands, and France. This collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency and security of wireless data for organizations prioritizing these aspects. The integration facilitates a private connection via the existing fiber network, streamlining the process without necessitating intricate IT integration at the client’s site. With Eurofiber’s open digital infrastructure and Nokia’s Modular Private Wireless (MPW) and radio access solutions, the service is designed to meet the highest standards of security and reliability.

Key Highlights:

The partnership focuses on integrating Nokia’s private 4G and 5G technology with Eurofiber’s fiber optic network.

The service is targeted at organizations requiring secure and reliable wireless data connectivity.

It simplifies IT integration by utilizing the existing fiber network infrastructure.

The new private 5G service is expected to launch in the Netherlands by mid-2024.

This collaboration builds on the ongoing efforts to upgrade and expand Eurofiber’s fiber networks in France and Belgium.

Eurofiber’s commitment to high security and constant availability in its services extends to this new mobile network service. It operates in conjunction with strategic partners, maintaining a focus on collaboration with operators, resellers, or direct interaction with end customers.

Expected to launch in mid-2024 in the Netherlands, this new private 5G service is part of a broader effort by Nokia and Eurofiber to enhance and expand the fiber networks Eurofiber operates in France and Belgium. The integration with Eurofiber’s fixed fiber optic network services is seen as a strategic move to quickly implement and introduce the service to the market.

Stephan Litjens, Nokia’s vice president of enterprise campus edge solutions, highlighted the crucial role of robust private networks in supporting operational and business infrastructure. He emphasized that the partnership with Eurofiber would improve the private network offerings in the region, leveraging existing infrastructure and facilitating future digitalization efforts.

Paul Naastepad, managing director at Eurofiber in the Netherlands, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Nokia, viewing it as an opportunity to extend their fiber and cloud connectivity solutions for business customers dealing with critical operations traffic. He emphasized the added flexibility and security that private networks provide for data transportation within a company, as well as seamless connectivity to external networks or cloud services.