Nokia and IISc Collaborate on 6G Research for India’s Future Needs

Nokia has partnered with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to focus on 6G technology research aimed at addressing societal needs in India. Operating from Nokia’s 6G Lab in Bengaluru, the collaboration will explore advancements in 6G radio, architecture, and AI/ML technologies. The research aims to enhance transportation safety, healthcare, education, and sustainability, contributing to the global 6G ecosystem while prioritizing India’s specific requirements.

Key Highlights:

Nokia and IISc to conduct joint 6G research in Bengaluru’s new 6G Lab.

Research to address critical areas: transportation safety, healthcare, education, and sustainability.

Partnership supports India’s ambition to be a leader in 6G technology under the ‘Bharat 6G Vision’.

Nokia has announced a strategic partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to undertake research on the next generation of mobile technology, 6G, and its potential applications in India. This collaboration is set to take place in Nokia’s newly established 6G Lab located in Bengaluru, where they will focus on developing 6G radio technologies, architectural innovations, and integrating machine learning with the 6G air interface. The aim is to create sustainable, efficient communications systems, improve network reliability for critical communications, and leverage AI for societal advancements.

The initiative is part of Nokia’s broader commitment to India, aiming to enhance the country’s role in the global telecommunications landscape. The collaboration with IISc is the first of its kind from this lab, merging Nokia’s technological prowess with IISc’s academic expertise. Together, they plan to contribute to India’s ‘Bharat 6G Vision,’ aiming for India to play a pivotal role in the design, development, and implementation of 6G technology.

Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Nokia, emphasized the significance of India in the global telecom sector and the goal of making 6G a catalyst for the Indian economy. This partnership is expected to support India’s ambitions in 6G standardization, development, and implementation, with a focus on tailoring 6G use cases to meet India’s unique needs.

Professor Govindan Rangarajan, Director of IISc, highlighted the institution’s privilege in contributing to India’s leading role in the 6G technology sphere, aligning with the Bharat 6G Vision outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This collaboration signifies a major step towards realizing the potential of 6G for societal benefits in India and beyond.