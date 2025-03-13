Nokia Selected to Upgrade Vodafone Idea’s IP Backhaul Network for Enhanced 4G and 5G Performance

Nokia has been chosen by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) to expand and modernize its IP backhaul network, reinforcing their partnership for advanced connectivity solutions. Under a three-year agreement, Nokia will implement its high-performance IP/MPLS solutions across multiple telecom circles in India. With rising demands from data-intensive applications such as AI, immersive gaming, business video conferencing, and digital services, this upgrade aims to improve network capacity and reliability, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for both individuals and enterprises.

Network Upgrade with Advanced IP/MPLS Solutions

As part of this collaboration, Nokia will deploy its state-of-the-art IP/MPLS product portfolio, including the 7750 SR and 7250 IXR series, to enhance VIL’s transport network. This upgrade will strengthen the core, aggregation, and access layers, making the network more scalable and capable of handling increasing data traffic while delivering superior connectivity for mobile and enterprise users.

Seamless Network Transformation for Future Growth

By integrating Nokia’s advanced technology, Vodafone Idea plans to enhance network density through a significant deployment of IP routers while phasing out legacy infrastructure. This transformation will lead to lower operational expenses, faster deployment, and seamless scalability for future technologies. Additionally, the deployment includes comprehensive planning, design, installation, and migration services with automation-based documentation. The upgraded network will meet the increasing demand for high-capacity, resilient connectivity while promoting sustainability through reduced operational costs and energy-efficient solutions.

Leadership Insights on the Collaboration

Jagbir Singh, CTO at Vodafone Idea Limited, stated, “Partnering with Nokia aligns with our commitment to improving customer experience and supporting the growing data traffic in India. Nokia’s cutting-edge solutions and proven deployment capabilities will enable us to build a future-ready transport network, ensuring superior connectivity and service quality.”

Prashant Malkani, Head of Network Infrastructure at Nokia India, added, “We are excited to collaborate with Vodafone Idea in this next phase of network transformation. Our innovative IP/MPLS solutions and expertise in 4G and 5G network requirements will help deliver an efficient and high-performance infrastructure. This partnership underscores Nokia’s dedication to driving digitalization and advancing India’s telecom sector.”