Nothing 3(a) Series Launch Party: A Night of Innovation and Entertainment

Nothing hosted an exciting launch party for the Nothing Phone (3a) Series at antiSOCIAL, Lower Parel, Mumbai, blending technology and entertainment. The event saw the presence of Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder and India President of Nothing, along with Bollywood actor Abhay Deol, social media personality Orry, and well-known talent manager Bunty Sajdeh. Several top lifestyle influencers also attended, making it a high-profile gathering.

Immersive “Get Closer” Experience

Aligned with Nothing’s “Get Closer” campaign, the venue was transformed into a bold and immersive space. The billing desk resembled a Nothing package, the DJ console took the form of a giant cassette, and the cocktail tables were designed with Nothing beer cans. Guests also participated in a graffiti activity, using spray cans to create artistic expressions.

Abhay Deol’s Surprise DJ Set

A highlight of the evening was Abhay Deol taking over the DJ console, delivering an unexpected yet energetic performance. His DJ set seamlessly blended music and technology, creating an electrifying atmosphere for the guests.

Nothing Continues to Redefine Tech and Lifestyle

By merging culture, creativity, and cutting-edge technology, Nothing reinforces its vision of reshaping the tech landscape. With the launch of the Nothing Phone (3a) Series, the brand continues its commitment to innovation, offering a design-forward smartphone experience that challenges industry norms.