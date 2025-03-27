Nothing Announces Second Community Edition Project for Phone (3a)

London-based technology firm Nothing has unveiled the second iteration of its Community Edition Project, inviting its community to co-create the ultimate version of the upcoming Phone (3a). This initiative follows the success of the inaugural project in 2024, which resulted in the limited-edition glow-in-the-dark Phone (2a) Plus.

Building on the previous campaign, the 2025 project offers four distinct briefs: Hardware Design, Accessory Design, Software Design, and Marketing Campaign. This expanded scope aims to provide participants with more time to refine their ideas and foster greater collaboration among the winners. Each winning submission will receive a £1,000 cash prize, adding further incentive for community members to showcase their creative talents.

Submissions for the project will be accepted from March 26 until April 23. Winners will have the opportunity to work directly with Nothing’s team to bring their concepts for the Phone (3a) to fruition.

The first Community Edition Project, launched in March 2024, saw the Nothing community contribute to the design of a special version of the Phone (2a) Plus. This co-creation resulted in a limited run of 1,000 units featuring a unique glow-in-the-dark design. The Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition sold out online within 15 minutes and recently received a Gold iF Design Award, highlighting the success of the initiative.

The four categories for the Community Edition Project 2025 are:

Hardware Design: Participants can propose a new aesthetic and feel for the Phone (3a).

Accessory Design: The challenge involves creating an exclusive collectible or accessory that will be included with the Phone (3a) Community Edition.

Software Design: Entrants can design user interface elements such as a series of wallpapers, widgets, or a custom clock icon pack to complement the hardware design.

Marketing Campaign: Participants are invited to develop creative proposals for marketing deliverables, including key visuals, a launch event concept, or an overall campaign strategy.

Interested individuals can submit their ideas through Nothing’s official website. Further details regarding submission guidelines and terms and conditions are available on the company’s website. Updates and announcements will also be shared on the Nothing YouTube channel.

The Phone (3a) Community Edition is expected to launch later this year. The first Community Edition device, the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, was priced at ₹29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.