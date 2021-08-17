Nothing Ear 1 is on sale in India via Flipkart from today: Price and features

The Nothing Ear 1 which made it global debut last month is on sale in India from today. The truly wireless earbuds (TWS) are being sold in India exclusively via Flipkart. The biggest positive with the earbuds is its advanced Active Noise cancellation technology as well as its innovative design which includes a transparent case that instantly sets it apart in the sea of similar earbuds.

Nothing Ear 1 price

The Nothing Ear 1 with Active Noise Cancellation tech is priced competitively at Rs. 5,999. Those with ICICI bank credit cards can avail of Rs. 500 instant discount. This apart, buyers of the Nothing Ear 1 will also be entitled to six months of free subscription to Gaana Plus. The Ear 1 also comes with warranty coverage of one year.

Nothing Ear 1 specs and features

The one thing that catches the eyes with the Ear 1 right away is its transparent design. The case has nothing to hide and reveals it all though it remains to be seen if it is prone to pick up scratch marks after prolonged usage. If that is the case, the very transparent feature can end up being a huge disadvantage with the Ear 1.

The earbuds, otherwise, comes with a single 11.6mm dynamic driver and a chamber of 0.34cc volume. The Active Noise Cancellation that the earbuds boast of offers two intensity levels for more accurate identification and cancellation of external noise, or to let in external noise in a controlled manner. For instance, there is the transparency mode that allows ambient noise to stream in.

Battery life is a not so bad four hours with ANC turned on while the same jumps to 5.7 hours with ANC turned off. With the charging case included, there is 34 hours of playback time on tap. The case comes with a USB Type-C port for charging while its supports wireless charging using a Qi-certified charger. The earbuds themselves come with touch controls for different features and are water and sweat-resistant.

Nothing meanwhile has announced it has set up 200 service centers in India spread across 171 cities.