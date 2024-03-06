Nothing Introduces CMF Buds and Neckband Pro in India for Under Rs 3,000

Nothing’s sub-brand CMF has expanded its portfolio by introducing two new audio devices, the CMF Buds and the CMF Neckband Pro, set to launch in India. These devices are designed to combine high-quality audio features with a striking design at an accessible price point.

Key Highlights:

Launch alongside the Nothing Phone (2a).

Eye-catching design with a focus on color, material, and finish.

The CMF Buds feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and ultra-bass technology.

The Neckband Pro offers hybrid ANC up to 50 dB and adjustable bass technology.

Available in orange, white, and black colors.

Expected to be affordable while offering advanced technical features.

CMF Buds

The CMF Buds stand out with their bright orange case, which might feature a functional circular shape for operational convenience. These buds are not just about looks; they boast 12.4mm drivers for high-quality sound, best-in-class ANC, five microphones for clear calls, and ultra-bass technology 2.0 with five adjustable bass levels through the Nothing X app. Their battery life is impressive, with 11 hours of playtime that extends to 39 hours with the charging case, supporting Bluetooth 5.3 and IP54 dust and water resistance.

CMF Neckband Pro

Similarly, the Neckband Pro features the same vibrant color scheme and introduces a circular motif for volume and playback control. It stands out as the first neckband with a hybrid ANC capable of reducing up to 50 dB. Like the Buds, the Neckband Pro also features adjustable bass technology, ensuring a tailored listening experience.

Availability

Both the CMF Buds and Neckband Pro will first be available at the Nothing Store Soho in London on March 5, with plans to expand to other retail outlets post-launch. While specific pricing details will be revealed on the launch day, they are expected to be in line with CMF’s affordable pricing strategy.

Market Positioning and Accessibility

Priced under Rs 3,000, both the CMF Buds and Neckband Pro are positioned as accessible high-quality audio options in the Indian market. This competitive pricing strategy addresses a significant demand for affordable, feature-rich audio devices among Indian consumers, especially among young adults and tech enthusiasts looking for the latest gadgets without breaking the bank.

Nothing’s CMF Buds and Neckband Pro represent an exciting addition to the affordable premium audio segment in India. With their unique design, advanced audio features, and competitive pricing, they are well-positioned to capture the attention of consumers seeking high-quality sound experiences without compromising on style or affordability. As the Indian market continues to grow and evolve, products like these highlight the importance of innovation and consumer-centric approaches in the tech industry.

The launch of the CMF Buds and Neckband Pro by Nothing represents a significant step in making high-quality audio devices more accessible. With their unique design, advanced features, and competitive pricing, these products are set to make an impact in the Indian market. Their introduction alongside the Nothing Phone (2a) adds to the anticipation, marking an important milestone for the brand in expanding its product lineup​​​​.