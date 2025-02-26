Nothing Names Co-Founder Akis Evangelidis as India President

London-based technology company Nothing has appointed its Co-Founder, Akis Evangelidis, as the India President. In this role, he will oversee the strategic direction and expansion of the company’s operations in India.

India’s Key Role in Nothing’s Growth

India has been instrumental in Nothing’s rapid expansion. In 2024, the brand became the fastest-growing player in India’s smartphone market, reporting an impressive +577% year-over-year growth, according to the Counterpoint Q4 2024 India Smartphone Tracker. This success was largely driven by the popularity of the Phone (2a) Series and its sub-brand, CMF by Nothing. Evangelidis’s new role underscores India’s growing importance in the company’s global strategy, as he now leads the next phase of expansion.

Evangelidis’s Vision for Nothing in India

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new position, Akis Evangelidis, India President and Co-Founder at Nothing, stated:

“India is one of the most significant markets for Nothing, offering vast potential to establish itself as a top consumer tech brand. I am thrilled to take on this new role and continue bringing innovative, design-focused technology to Indian consumers. With India set to play a crucial role in the global smartphone industry, we remain committed to expanding our ‘Make in India’ efforts and enhancing local production. In 2025, we are scaling up our investments and increasing our offline presence to over 12,000 stores.”

Strengthening Local Manufacturing

Reaffirming its dedication to the Indian market, Nothing recently announced that its upcoming Phone (3a) Series, set to launch on March 4th at 3:30 PM IST, will be manufactured in Chennai. This move aligns with the brand’s strategy to enhance local production and support India’s growing manufacturing ecosystem.