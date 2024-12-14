Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta rolls out: Customisation, AI, camera improvements and more   

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for Phone (2) brings Android 15, new clock faces, AI powered app drawer, improved camera, HDR and multitasking. Download now!

Nothing has released the first Open Beta of its Nothing OS 3.0 update for the Phone (2). This update, based on Android 15, offers a range of improvements and new features designed to enhance the user experience.

Personalized Home and Lock Screens

Nothing OS 3.0 introduces a redesigned home and lock screen experience. Users can now customize their lock screens directly by long-pressing, with options for new clock faces, fonts, and layouts. The clock widget also receives a fresh design.

AI-Powered App Organization

Artificial intelligence is integrated into the updated Smart Drawer. The Smart Drawer now automatically categorizes apps based on usage, making it easier to find what you need. Frequently used apps can be pinned to the top of the drawer for quick access.

Enhanced Camera Capabilities

The camera app in Nothing OS 3.0 has undergone several improvements. HDR processing time is reduced for faster capture, low-light performance is enhanced, and the app launches more quickly from the widget. The zoom slider has also been refined for smoother operation.

Improved Multitasking and More

Multitasking is improved with easier-to-manage pop-up views, which can now be pinned to the screen edge. A new auto-archive feature helps free up storage space. Additional features include partial screen sharing, secure screen recording, and a redesigned setup wizard. New animations, revamped quick settings, and predictive back animations further enhance the user experience.

The Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 is currently available for download.

The Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta offers a compelling glimpse into the future of Nothing’s mobile operating system. With its focus on personalization, AI integration, and enhanced core features, it promises a more refined and user-friendly experience. As users explore the Open Beta and provide feedback, it will be exciting to see how these features evolve in the final release.