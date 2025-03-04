Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro Launched with Advanced Camera, Performance, and Design Upgrades

Nothing has officially launched the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, expanding its smartphone portfolio with two feature-packed devices aimed at the mid-range market. Both models bring significant improvements in camera capabilities, performance, design aesthetics, and software enhancements through Nothing OS.

With Nothing Phone (3a) priced from ₹24,999 and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro starting at ₹29,999, both models will be available on Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and leading retail stores. A special introductory offer on March 11 will allow buyers to get Nothing Phone (3a) at ₹19,999 and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro at ₹24,999, including all offers.

Design and Build

Both the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro sport a refined design language with upgraded glass back panels and symmetrical internal layouts. Nothing’s signature transparent design is retained, now showcasing the upgraded camera system with enhanced detailing and precise engineering.

These devices are also more durable, boasting an IP64 rating, making them resistant to dust and splashes. Sustainability is also a focus, with Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro achieving the brand’s lowest carbon footprint at 51.3 kg CO2e.

Camera System

The Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro introduce Nothing’s most advanced camera systems to date. Both phones feature a 50MP main sensor and a Sony ultra-wide camera, complemented by optical zoom — a first for Nothing. The TrueLens Engine 3.0 combines computational photography, AI processing, and multi-frame technology for enhanced clarity and accuracy.

Telephoto and Periscope Cameras

The Nothing Phone (3a) is equipped with a 50MP telephoto camera offering 2x optical zoom, f/2.0 aperture, and 50mm focal length equivalent. It supports up to 4x lossless in-sensor zoom and 30x AI-powered ultra zoom.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro steps up with a periscope camera, featuring a 1/1.95-inch Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, 70mm focal length, and f/2.55 aperture. With 3x optical zoom, OIS support, and AI-enhanced clarity, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro delivers up to 60x ultra zoom and supports telemacro photography, focusing as close as 15cm — something even many flagships can’t match.

Main Camera

The Nothing Phone (3a) uses a 50MP main camera co-developed with Samsung, incorporating deep learning algorithms for improved clarity, noise reduction, and accurate color reproduction.

The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro enhances this further with a faster autofocus system and double the pixel full well capacity, delivering better dynamic range even in challenging lighting conditions.

Front Camera

The Nothing Phone (3a) features a 32MP front camera, while the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro upgrades to a 50MP sensor capable of capturing 4K video with AI stabilization and night video enhancement.

Performance and Hardware

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, both the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro deliver up to 33% faster CPU performance compared to their predecessor. The Qualcomm Adreno GPU improves graphics performance by 11%, making these devices ideal for gaming and heavy multitasking.

AI Processing and RAM Booster

AI processing speeds see a 92% improvement over Phone (2a), enabling better real-time AI features. Nothing OS enhancements include RAM Booster, providing up to 20GB combined physical and virtual RAM.

Cooling System

A larger 4,500 mm² vapor chamber improves heat dissipation, keeping the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 23% cooler under load.

Battery and Charging

Both the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro are powered by 5,000mAh batteries, offering up to two days of usage on a single charge. With 50W fast charging, they can reach 50% battery in under 20 minutes.

Display

The Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro feature 6.77-inch displays with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Gaming Mode increases the touch sampling rate to 1000Hz, ensuring responsive touch input.

With peak brightness up to 3000 nits, the displays remain clear even under direct sunlight. Auto brightness can push the screens to 1300 nits, with overall brightness up by 131% compared to Phone (2a).

Nothing OS 3.1 and Software Updates

Running on Nothing OS 3.1, built on Android 15, the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro offer a streamlined, customizable experience. Features include a monochrome theme, hideable app labels, and customizable quick settings.

Nothing promises 6 years of software support — 3 years of Android updates and 6 years of security updates.

Essential Space and Essential Key

A highlight of the Nothing Phone (3a) Series is Essential Space, an AI-powered content hub that captures, processes, and stores notes, ideas, and inspirations. Users can quickly capture content with the Essential Key, located on the right side of the phone.

Essential Space Early Access is available for all buyers, offering future features like Camera Capture, Smart Collections, and Focused Search.

Availability and Pricing

Colour Options

Nothing Phone (3a): Black, White, Blue

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: Grey, Black

Pricing (Including Bank Offers)

Nothing Phone (3a) 8+128GB – ₹22,999

Nothing Phone (3a) 8+256GB – ₹24,999

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 8+128GB – ₹27,999

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 8+256GB – ₹29,999

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro 12+256GB – ₹31,999

Partner Banks

HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, OneCard

Day 1 Exchange Offer

An additional ₹3,000 exchange bonus is available for purchases made on Day 1 at Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and leading stores.

Sale Dates