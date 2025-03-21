Nothing Sponsors Royal Challengers Bengaluru for T20 Season 2025

Technology brand Nothing, based in London, has announced its association with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as an Associate Sponsor for the T20 season in 2025. This partnership marks a significant move for Nothing as it continues to expand its presence in the Indian market. The company experienced substantial growth in 2024, reporting a 577% year-over-year increase in smartphone sales, according to Counterpoint.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, the Nothing logo will be featured on the lead trousers of the RCB playing kit. The placement will be on the left leg for right-handed batsmen and on the right leg for left-handed batsmen. This strategic visibility aims to connect Nothing with the youth and cricket-loving audiences in India.

Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder & India President of Nothing, commented on the partnership, stating, “Cricket holds a central place in India, uniting millions through their shared passion for the game. Nothing shares this spirit of community and ambition, making the collaboration with Royal Challengers Bengaluru a logical step. We are eager to engage with India’s enthusiastic fans and be part of their cricketing journey as we strengthen our commitment to the country.”

Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, also shared his perspective: “We are pleased to welcome Nothing as our partner for the upcoming season. This partnership with a technology brand known for its distinctive approach aligns with RCB’s dedication to challenging norms. We anticipate a fruitful collaboration that will enhance the fan experience.”

The T20 2025 season is scheduled to commence on March 22, 2025, with a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Eden Gardens. RCB will play their first home game on April 2, 2025, against Gujarat Titans.

Prior to this announcement, Nothing launched its Phone (3a) Series, including the Nothing Phone (3a) and Nothing Phone (3a) Pro, on March 4, 2025, at MWC. These additions to their mid-range lineup follow the Phone (2a) and feature an advanced triple-camera system with optical zoom, a Snapdragon® processor, an improved display, and Nothing OS features like Essential Space, all within a distinct design.