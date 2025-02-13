Nu Republic Cyberstud X8 Review: Best Budget Gaming Earbuds?

Gaming earbuds have come a long way, and Nu Republic has been making waves in the budget wearable tech segment. The Cyberstud X8, the latest gaming earbuds from the brand, aim to push the boundaries of immersive audio for gamers and music lovers alike. As the successor to the Cyberstud X7 ANC, these earbuds promise better performance, longer battery life, and a more refined design. But do they live up to the hype? Having spent considerable time using them, here’s my take on the Cyberstud X8.

Unboxing and First Impressions

The Nu Republic Cyberstud X8 comes in an eye-catching packaging that instantly screams “gaming.” The sleek silver charging case with breathing LED lights immediately stands out, setting the tone for an immersive gaming experience. The case is lightweight but feels sturdy enough to withstand daily wear and tear. Opening the case, the in-ear earbuds sit snugly, exuding a futuristic appeal.

The first thing that caught my attention was the breathing LED lights on the charging case. They add a cool gaming vibe, making it clear that these earbuds are designed with gamers in mind. The earbuds themselves have a minimalist yet stylish design with a comfortable in-ear fit. They feel lightweight, ensuring they don’t cause discomfort even after prolonged use.

Comfort and Fit

The Cyberstud X8 is designed with long gaming and music sessions in mind. The ergonomic in-ear design ensures a secure and comfortable fit. I used them during extended gaming sessions, and they never felt too tight or uncomfortable. The earbuds also come with splash and sweat resistance, making them suitable for workouts or outdoor use. Whether you’re battling it out in an intense gaming session or going for a run, these earbuds won’t let you down.

Audio Performance: X-Bass Technology in Action

At the heart of the Cyberstud X8 lies 13mm Neodymium drivers with X-Bass technology, designed to offer a deep, punchy bass response. Right from the first use, I was impressed by the depth and clarity of the sound. The X-Bass technology makes a noticeable difference, especially in bass-heavy genres like EDM and hip-hop.

For gaming, the 40ms low latency mode truly enhances the experience. In games like Call of Duty Mobile and PUBG, I could clearly hear footsteps, gunshots, and enemy movements without noticeable lag. This makes a huge difference in competitive gaming, where sound accuracy is crucial. The sound separation is also commendable, allowing you to distinguish between background music and crucial in-game sounds.

Call Quality and ENC Technology

The Cyberstud X8 features Dual Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology, ensuring clear voice calls even in noisy environments. I tested the call quality both indoors and outdoors, and the results were impressive. The ENC technology effectively filters out background noise, making conversations clearer. Whether taking work calls or chatting with friends while gaming, I never faced issues with voice clarity.

Connectivity and Controls

Equipped with Bluetooth v5.3, the Cyberstud X8 offers a strong and stable connection. I didn’t experience any disconnections or audio drops, even while moving between rooms. The auto-pair technology ensures the earbuds connect instantly when removed from the case, which adds to the convenience.

The touch controls are responsive and intuitive. A single tap lets you play/pause music, while a double tap skips tracks. Activating the gaming mode is as simple as holding down the touch sensor. Additionally, the earbuds support Google Assistant and Siri, allowing you to use voice commands effortlessly.

Battery Life: Power That Lasts

One of the standout features of the Cyberstud X8 is its 56 hours of total playtime with the charging case. The earbuds alone offer 7 hours of playtime, which is more than sufficient for a day’s use. During my testing, I was able to use the earbuds continuously for long gaming sessions without needing to recharge them frequently.

Charging is quick and hassle-free, thanks to Type-C charging. Within an hour and a half, the earbuds and case are fully charged, making them ideal for users who are always on the go.

Gaming Mode vs. Music Mode

The Cyberstud X8 comes with dual music modes: Gaming Mode and Music Mode.

Gaming Mode: This mode activates 40ms low latency, reducing audio delay significantly. It enhances in-game sounds, allowing for better reaction times in FPS and multiplayer games.

This mode activates 40ms low latency, reducing audio delay significantly. It enhances in-game sounds, allowing for better reaction times in FPS and multiplayer games. Music Mode: Optimized for an immersive audio experience, this mode delivers rich bass and balanced treble. The X-Bass technology shines here, making songs sound full and dynamic.

Switching between these modes is seamless with a simple touch gesture, which I found highly convenient.

Durability and Build Quality

The Cyberstud X8 is built to handle daily use. The charging case is solid and doesn’t feel flimsy. The earbuds themselves are splash and sweat-resistant, making them suitable for workouts or outdoor activities. Given their price, the build quality exceeded my expectations.

Pricing and Availability

At just Rs. 899, the Cyberstud X8 is an absolute steal. It is currently available on Nu Republic’s official website (nurepublic.co), with availability on Amazon.in expected soon. Given the features and performance, these earbuds offer fantastic value for money.

Pros and Cons

Pros:

Immersive sound quality with X-Bass technology

40ms low latency for lag-free gaming

56 hours of total playtime

Dual Mic ENC for clear calls

Bluetooth v5.3 with auto-pairing

Cons:

No active noise cancellation (ANC)

No app support for additional customization

Limited color options (only available in silver)

Final Verdict: Should You Buy the Cyberstud X8?

After extensively using the Nu Republic Cyberstud X8, I can confidently say that these earbuds exceed expectations for their price. Whether you are a gamer looking for ultra-low latency, a music enthusiast who loves deep bass, or someone who needs long battery life, the Cyberstud X8 ticks all the right boxes.

While the lack of ANC might be a downside for some, the ENC technology makes up for it in calls. The breathing LED lights, gaming-inspired design, and intuitive controls make them an attractive choice for gamers. At Rs. 899, it’s hard to find a better gaming TWS in this price range.

If you’re in the market for budget-friendly gaming earbuds with solid performance, stylish looks, and an immersive audio experience, the Cyberstud X8 is highly recommended!

