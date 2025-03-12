numBer Navo Buds X1 Review: Best Budget TWS Earbuds Under ₹600?

The TWS earbuds market in India has grown rapidly, and every few months we see brands trying to bring affordable yet feature-packed earbuds to the table. Among the newer players, numBer has been making some noise, and their latest launch — the numBer Navo Buds X1 — immediately caught my attention. Priced at an introductory Rs. 599, these earbuds seemed almost too good to be true. After using them for a while, I’m ready to share my detailed experience — and there’s quite a bit to talk about.

Unboxing and First Impressions

The unboxing experience was simple but neat. For the price, I wasn’t expecting any luxurious packaging, but the presentation was clean and practical. Inside the box, you get:

The Navo Buds X1 earbuds inside the charging case

Type-C charging cable

Extra ear tips

User manual and warranty card

The earbuds come in five colors, but I chose the Grey Stone variant, which has a classy, muted tone that stands out in a sea of generic black earbuds. The pristine metallic finish gives them a mirror-like glow, and they genuinely look much more premium than their price tag suggests.

Design and Comfort: Surprisingly Premium Feel

What immediately stood out to me was how lightweight yet solid the Navo Buds X1 felt. The metallic finish adds a nice touch, making them look and feel far more expensive. The earbuds are compact and fit snugly in my ears. Even during longer listening sessions, I didn’t experience any discomfort — something that’s rare in budget TWS earbuds.

The charging case, while small, feels well-built. It’s pocket-friendly and has a subtle numBer branding on top. The magnetic lid snap is satisfying, and the earbuds sit firmly in their slots, ensuring they charge properly every time.

The IPX5 splash resistance means the Navo Buds X1 can handle sweat and light rain without any issues. I wore them during outdoor walks and light workouts, and they held up perfectly.

While I wouldn’t recommend submerging them, for normal day-to-day use, they are more than durable enough.

Fit and Usage: Secure and Comfortable

Since I use my earbuds not just for music but also for work calls and workouts, comfort and fit are important. The numBer Navo Buds X1 sat comfortably in my ears without the need for constant adjustments. Even during a light jog, they didn’t slip out, which is impressive considering the smooth metallic design.

Thanks to their lightweight design, they are ideal for all-day wear. Whether I was binge-watching YouTube, hopping on calls, or just listening to music while working, the earbuds stayed comfortable for hours.

Sound Quality: Balanced with a Punch

Let’s talk about the most important aspect — the sound quality. The 13mm composite drivers in the Navo Buds X1 do an impressive job of delivering clear, balanced audio with decent bass punch. Given their budget pricing, I kept my expectations low, but they genuinely surprised me.

Bass: The bass is deeper than I expected — it’s not overpowering but has enough punch to make pop, EDM, and Bollywood tracks lively.

Mids: Vocals are crisp and clear, which is especially noticeable when listening to podcasts or acoustic songs.

Highs: The highs are well-detailed without sounding sharp, even at higher volumes.

Overall, the Vibrant Audio promise from numBer holds true — these earbuds deliver surprisingly rich audio at this price point.

Call Quality: Clear and Reliable

Since I take a lot of calls on the go, call clarity was a critical area for me. The dual mic AI-ENC technology works surprisingly well. Even when I took calls in a crowded environment, my voice remained clear, and background noise was significantly reduced.

The ClearVoice Technology combined with the ENC ensures that both my voice and the person on the other end can be heard without distortion or interruptions. For work calls, these earbuds were more than capable.

Gaming Performance: Low Latency Mode Shines

One of the headline features of the Navo Buds X1 is the 45ms ultra-low latency gaming mode. I tested this with games like Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9, and the audio sync was spot on. Whether it was gunfire, footsteps, or engine revs, the sound lined up perfectly with the on-screen action.

For casual and even semi-serious mobile gamers, this feature alone makes the Navo Buds X1 stand out in the budget segment.

Connectivity and Dual Pairing: Seamless and Convenient

The Navo Buds X1 support Bluetooth v5.4, and the connection has been rock solid. Whether I was indoors, outdoors, or even in another room, the earbuds maintained a stable connection with my phone.

The Dual Pairing feature was another highlight for me. I could connect the earbuds to both my phone and laptop simultaneously, switching between calls on my laptop and music on my phone without any hassle. This kind of seamless multi-device pairing is something I usually expect in higher-end TWS earbuds, so it was a pleasant surprise here.

Battery Life: Power That Lasts

Battery life was another area where the Navo Buds X1 delivered beyond my expectations. numBer promises up to 50 hours of total playtime, and my real-world experience was very close to that figure.

Standalone earbud battery: Around 7.5-8 hours per charge, even with mixed use (music, calls, gaming).

Charging case: I only needed to top up the case once every few days, even with regular use.

The fast charging feature was also super handy. In just 15 minutes of charging, I got nearly 2.5 hours of playback, which is perfect for those last-minute situations.

Touch Controls: Simple and Responsive

The touch controls on the Navo Buds X1 worked smoothly. I could play/pause music, skip tracks, switch between ANC and transparency mode (if available), and even trigger Google Assistant or Siri with simple taps.

The controls were responsive and didn’t suffer from accidental touches, something I’ve often faced with other budget earbuds. The fact that they work with both iOS and Android voice assistants adds to the overall convenience.

Water Resistance: Ready for Daily Life

Pricing and Value: Simply Unbeatable

At an introductory price of Rs. 599, the Navo Buds X1 offer ridiculous value. Even if the price goes up to Rs. 799, they would still be one of the best budget TWS options in the market right now.

The combination of good sound, long battery life, low latency gaming, dual pairing, and clear calls makes them an absolute steal. They are available exclusively on Flipkart, and at this price, I wouldn’t wait too long to grab a pair.

Final Verdict: Budget Earbuds Done Right

After using the numBer Navo Buds X1 for a couple of weeks, I can confidently say they punch far above their weight. Whether you want them for music, calls, gaming, or work-from-home use, they handle everything surprisingly well.

What I Loved:

Stylish metallic design

Comfortable for long usage

Balanced sound with deep bass

Clear call quality with ENC

Low latency gaming mode

Reliable battery life and fast charging

Seamless dual device pairing

What Could Be Improved:

Touch controls could be even more customizable

Better app support for EQ adjustments would be a bonus

For anyone looking for a budget-friendly, feature-packed pair of earbuds, the Navo Buds X1 are hard to beat. They are proof that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a solid TWS experience.