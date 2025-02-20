numBer Navo Buds X1 TWS Earbuds Launched with 50H Battery, ENC & Dual Connectivity – Price Starts at ₹599

numBer, a well-known name in the audio industry, has launched its latest addition to the TWS market—the Navo Buds X1. Marking the brand’s entry into the lifestyle segment, these earbuds are designed for users who seek premium sound quality, an elegant metallic design, and seamless dual connectivity in their daily lives. Available at an introductory price of ₹599 for launch day, these TWS earbuds aim to deliver an exceptional audio experience at an affordable price.

What is the Navo Series?

The Navo series derives its name from the Gujarati word meaning ‘new,’ symbolizing innovation and a fresh approach to lifestyle audio. The Navo Buds X1 come with features tailored for everyday use, ensuring a blend of functionality and style.

N – Noise-free calls with AI-enhanced ENC, ensuring crystal-clear voice clarity

A – All-day comfort with an ergonomic, lightweight metallic design

V – Vibrant audio powered by 13mm composite drivers for deep bass and crisp highs

O – Outstanding battery life, offering 50 hours of total playtime and fast charging numBer’s Vision for Lifestyle Audio

During the launch event, Mr. Ajay Choudhary, Vice President of numBer Fone Co., emphasized the brand’s commitment to delivering superior audio experiences. He stated:

“At numBer, we believe that great audio should enhance every aspect of daily life. With the Navo Buds X1, we are introducing a new identity in the lifestyle audio segment. ‘Navo’ represents fresh, cutting-edge innovation, setting a benchmark for what’s next. Whether for music, calls, or entertainment, the X1 earbuds elevate every moment.”

Key Features of the Navo Buds X1

Navo-Grade Premium Design – Sleek and durable metallic finish earbuds, offering a stylish and comfortable fit.

50-Hour Battery Life + Fast Charging – Type-C fast charging, where a 15-minute charge delivers 150 minutes of playback.

AI-Enhanced ENC for Crystal-Clear Calls – Dual MEMS microphones eliminate background noise, ensuring distraction-free conversations.

13mm Composite Drivers for Superior Sound – Enjoy deep bass, detailed mids, and crisp highs for a rich audio experience.

Seamless Dual Connectivity – Connect two devices at the same time and switch effortlessly between calls and music.

IPX5 Water Resistance – Designed to withstand sweat and splashes, making it perfect for daily use.

Pricing & Availability

The numBer Navo Buds X1 are now available for just ₹799 on Flipkart and numBerFC.com. As a special launch offer, buyers can grab them at an exclusive price of ₹599, valid only for today.

Final Thoughts

With a metallic finish, 50-hour battery, AI-enhanced ENC, and seamless dual connectivity, the Navo Buds X1 TWS earbuds bring premium lifestyle audio within reach of consumers at an attractive price. Whether for music lovers, professionals, or casual users, these earbuds promise an elevated audio experience.