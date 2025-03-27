NVIDIA Introduces Project G-Assist, Updates NVIDIA App, and Expands DLSS 4 Support

NVIDIA has announced the experimental release of Project G-Assist, a new system assistant feature accessible through the NVIDIA app for GeForce RTX desktop users. This local application utilizes AI to enable users to manage various PC settings via voice or text commands. G-Assist aims to help users optimize game and system settings, monitor performance metrics like frame rates, and control certain peripheral settings, such as lighting.

The system is designed to provide real-time diagnostics and recommendations for addressing system bottlenecks, improving power usage, optimizing game configurations, and overclocking the GPU. NVIDIA states that AI developers can create custom plugins for G-Assist, extending its functionality to control peripherals and interface with third-party applications. G-Assist is built using NVIDIA ACE, the same AI technology used in game development for non-player characters. Users can access Project G-Assist through the Discovery section of the NVIDIA app’s Home tab. Further details are available in an accompanying blog post on the RTX AI Garage, which will be published later today. NVIDIA also announced the availability of NVIDIA NIM microservices on RTX AI PCs and workstations, with AI Blueprints planned for future release.

Alongside Project G-Assist, NVIDIA has released an update to its NVIDIA app. This update expands the functionality of DLSS overrides, allowing users with GeForce Game Ready Driver or NVIDIA Studio Driver version 572.83 WHQL or newer to fine-tune image quality and performance. The “DLSS Override – Super Resolution” setting now enables users to select any DLSS preset or customize the resolution scaling between 33% and 100%. Additionally, Display Scaling and Display Color settings have been moved from the NVIDIA Control Panel into the NVIDIA app. This move is part of an ongoing effort to consolidate all NVIDIA GPU features into a single application.

NVIDIA is also expanding the support for DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation to several new games. These include Enlisted, KARMA: The Dark World, The First Berserker: Khazan, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. FBC: Firebreak from Remedy Entertainment will also feature DLSS 4 at its launch.

Specifically, Enlisted, a World War II MMO shooter, now incorporates DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, reportedly increasing performance by an average of 4.3 times at 4K maximum settings for GeForce RTX 50 Series users. The game also allows GeForce RTX users to upgrade DLSS Super Resolution to the latest transformer AI model through the NVIDIA app.

Remedy Entertainment’s upcoming cooperative first-person shooter, FBC: Firebreak, set in the Control universe, will launch with DLSS 4, including Multi Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex. The game will also feature full ray tracing technologies similar to those in Alan Wake 2.

A free Half-Life 2 RTX Demo is now available on Steam. This community-made remaster by Orbifold Studios showcases their work on updating textures, models, and levels with ray-traced lighting. The demo features DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, DLSS Ray Reconstruction, Neural Radiance Cache, and RTX Volumetrics.

KARMA: The Dark World, a psychological thriller set in a dystopian 1984 East Germany, will launch on Thursday, March 27, with support for DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, and NVIDIA Reflex. GeForce RTX 50 Series users can activate DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and all GeForce RTX users can utilize the new DLSS 4 overrides in the NVIDIA app.

The First Berserker: Khazan, an action-adventure game based on the Dungeon & Fighter universe, will be widely available on Thursday, March 27, with Advanced Access Deluxe Edition buyers able to play a demo now. The game supports DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex for all GeForce RTX users, with DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation available for GeForce RTX 50 Series users, reportedly multiplying performance by 3.5 times on average at 4K maximum settings.

The Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update, titled “Nightmares and Visions,” introduces DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation for GeForce RTX 50 Series gamers and upgrades DLSS Frame Generation and DLSS Super Resolution to the latest AI models.

Remedy Entertainment’s Control has also received an update allowing GeForce RTX users to upgrade DLSS Super Resolution to DLSS 4’s transformer AI model via the NVIDIA app. This update aims to improve detail, clarity, image stability, film grain, shadow, and texture quality. An updated Ultra Ray Tracing preset offers improved image quality, temporal stability, texture quality, faster texture streaming, and wider ultrawide monitor support.

Warhorse Studios’ Kingdom Come: Deliverance II recently received an update enabling all GeForce RTX gamers to use an enhanced DLSS Super Resolution transformer AI model. Users can select “DLSS 4” as the “Technology” and “Transformer” as the “DLSS Preset” in the game’s graphics settings. NVIDIA app overrides allow users to enable an even newer Preset K for further image quality improvements, as well as NVIDIA DLAA.

Netmarble N2’s new MMORPG, RF Online Next, launched in Korea with day-one support for DLSS Super Resolution, with a global release planned for a later date.