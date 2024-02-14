Nxtra Boosts Green Energy Use in Data Centres

Nxtra by Airtel has announced a significant step towards sustainability by entering into a power-wheeling agreement with AmpIn Energy and Amplus Energy. This agreement will see Nxtra procuring an additional 140,208 MWh of renewable energy for its data centres, aiming to reduce its carbon emissions by approximately 99,547 tCO2e annually.

Key Highlights:

Nxtra to procure 140,208 MWh of renewable energy annually for its data centres.

The initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions by around 99,547 tCO2e each year.

Agreements with AmpIn Energy and Amplus Energy for solar and wind power plants in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

Move aligns with Nxtra’s target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2031.

Renewable energy share in Nxtra’s overall energy mix to increase to approximately 70%.

Nxtra by Airtel, a leading data centre company in India, announced on February 14, 2024, its collaboration with AmpIn Energy and Amplus Energy for the procurement of an additional 140,208 MWh of renewable energy. This effort is part of Nxtra’s broader strategy to decrease its carbon emissions by roughly 99,547 tCO2e annually. The 25-year agreements with the energy firms involve the establishment of captive solar and wind power plants in Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, reinforcing Nxtra’s commitment to becoming net-zero by 2031.

These initiatives complement Nxtra’s comprehensive strategy to eliminate absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its operations by 100% by the fiscal year 2031. Nxtra has prioritized the adoption of green energy, the development of energy-efficient infrastructure, and the implementation of sustainable business practices.

Ashish Arora, CEO of Nxtra by Airtel, expressed the company’s dedication to leading the green data centre sector in India and achieving Net Zero emissions by 2031. He highlighted the expected increase in renewable energy’s share to about 70% of Nxtra’s overall energy mix for its core data centers. Arora emphasized Nxtra’s awareness of its environmental responsibilities, especially in light of the anticipated demand from Generative AI technologies.

The detailed breakdown of the renewable energy agreements includes:

A partnership with Amplus Energy for a 24.3 MW wind and 28 MWdc solar power plant in Tamil Nadu, expected to produce 109,798 MWh and reduce carbon emissions by approximately 77,957 tCO2e annually.

A collaboration with AmpIn Energy Transition for a 12 MWdc solar power plant in Uttar Pradesh, with an annual production of 17,880 MWh and a carbon reduction of roughly 12,694 tCO2e.

A partnership with AmpIn Energy Transition for an 8 MWdc solar power plant in Odisha, anticipated to generate 12,530 MWh and cut carbon emissions by about 8,896 tCO2e per year.

Nxtra by Airtel boasts the largest network of data centres in India, including 12 large and 120 edge data centres across the country. The company plans to invest over Rs 5000 crores in the coming years to construct six new hyperscale data centres in key metro cities and double its capacity to over 400 MW. For more details, visit www.nxtra.in.