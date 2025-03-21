OLX India Named Most Trusted Online Classified Brand in TRA Report

OLX India has been recognized as India’s Most Trusted Internet Classified Brand in the 2025 Brand Trust Report published by TRA Research. The report, conducted in collaboration with a prominent Indian statistical institute, surveyed consumers nationwide to gauge brand trust across various sectors.

TRA Research, a brand intelligence firm with over two decades of experience, bases its rankings on a comprehensive consumer buying intention survey. The recognition highlights the significance of trusted online marketplaces in India’s expanding digital economy, especially with projections indicating 425 million online shoppers by 2027, according to Statista.

OLX India emphasizes customer trust through measures focused on platform safety and user experience. These include verification processes for both buyers and sellers, continuous monitoring of user behavior, and feedback mechanisms. The company also collaborates with law enforcement agencies to maintain a secure environment for its users.

Siddharth Agrawal, Chief Business Officer (Autos) at OLX India, stated that the recognition reaffirms the company’s commitment to providing a secure and transparent platform for buyers and sellers.

N. Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, commented that OLX India’s top ranking reflects the platform’s established credibility among its user base, built through consistent reliability and a focus on user needs.

This recognition in the TRA Brand Trust Report 2025 positions OLX India as a leading platform in the online classifieds sector. The company aims to further enhance user trust and safety standards while providing a straightforward experience for transactions across India.