One UI 6 Watch Beta Expands to Galaxy Watch 4 and 5, Packed with AI-Powered Health Features

Samsung’s AI-driven One UI 6 Watch beta, initially launched for the Galaxy Watch 6 series, is now making its way to the Galaxy Watch 4 and 5 Bluetooth models. While Samsung hasn’t officially announced the expansion, users have reported accessing the beta through the Samsung Members app.

This beta release brings a host of new features, primarily focused on AI-powered health and sleep tracking. Notable additions include:

Energy Scores: Providing insights into users’ physical and mental readiness based on their sleep patterns.

Detailed Sleep Analysis: Offering a comprehensive view of sleep quality, incorporating heart rate, respiratory rate, and time taken to fall asleep.

New Gesture Controls: Enabling navigation to the previous watch screen with a simple wrist movement.

Enhanced Notification Controls: Allowing users to manage app notifications directly on their watch.

Image Saving from Messages: Conveniently storing images attached to messages on the watch.

Automatic Bluetooth Connections: Seamlessly connecting Bluetooth headphones or speakers when playing music.

Additional health features include Aerobic and Anaerobic Threshold Heart Rate Zones, and Functional Threshold Power metrics for cyclists, which rely on AI data analysis for enhanced training precision​.

This beta expansion signifies Samsung’s commitment to bringing advanced AI capabilities to its smartwatch ecosystem, enhancing the user experience with a focus on health and convenience. The company is expected to unveil further details about One UI 6 Watch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10th.