OnePlus 13 Gets First Software Update With Gemini Nano, Camera Improvements and More

OnePlus has rolled out the first software update for its newly launched OnePlus 13, which also affects the OnePlus 13R. This update, marking the first since the smartphone’s release in India and internationally, integrates several enhancements and new features that were absent at the time of our initial review. Notably, the update introduces enhancements to the camera system, boosts overall stability and performance, and includes the December 2024 Android security patch.

Enhanced Features and Connectivity

The update, coded CPH2649_15.0.0.402(EX01), is substantial at 988MB and is currently being distributed to users. A standout feature is the ‘Touch to Share’ capability, which facilitates content transfer to iOS devices through a new ‘Share with iPhone’ button located in the notification tray toggles. Although iOS users must download the O+ Connect app to utilize this feature, it represents a significant step in cross-platform compatibility.

Improvements in connectivity are also noteworthy; they include optimized IPv6 connectivity over Wi-Fi, enhanced Bluetooth stability, and better network reliability.

Camera and Visual Improvements

The camera app receives significant updates, introducing new styles and customizable watermarks, aiming to elevate user personalization. The update enhances the clarity of both portraits and photos in the camera modes and improves the resolution of 4K videos shot at 60 fps. It also addresses a previously noted issue concerning color tone discrepancies between the main and telephoto cameras.

Dynamic Notifications and AI Integration

The Live Alerts feature now mimics a Dynamic Island-like bubble, displaying the phone’s charging status during wired or wireless charging. This update also integrates AI features into Google Messages. Following an update from the Play Store, Messages will include a new Magic Compose feature, which operates entirely on-device, according to Android Authority. Visual enhancements continue with updates to widgets such as the Weather widget, Step Tracker, Storage Cleaner, and a new two-tone theme in the Wallpapers & Style’s Colors selection.

Source.