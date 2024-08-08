OnePlus Announces Monthly Updates for Faster Feature Rollouts: List of Eligible Devices

OnePlus announces a new monthly software update series for faster feature rollouts. The update, compatible with various OxygenOS versions, aims to deliver immediate enhancements and new features. Find out if your OnePlus device is eligible.

Chinese tech giant OnePlus has unveiled a new initiative to enhance its software update process. The company will now offer monthly updates designed to deliver consistent improvements and new features to OnePlus smartphone users. This move, announced on the OnePlus community forum, introduces software versions U120P01 and U120P02, which aim to provide immediate enhancements for compatible devices, bypassing the usual over-the-air (OTA) update process.

New Update Series to Complement Existing Schedule

This newly launched monthly update series will work alongside OnePlus’ existing schedule of regular system upgrades and security patches. The updates will be rolled out to supported devices, ensuring users receive the latest advancements promptly. Additionally, these updates will incorporate OnePlus’ own applications.

OnePlus stated, “We are thrilled to announce the introduction of versions U120P01 and U120P02, which will be part of a new monthly software update series for OnePlus devices, seamlessly integrated into our regular system updates.”

Compatibility and Rollout Details

The new update series is compatible with devices running the latest OxygenOS 14.00, as well as earlier versions like OxygenOS 13.1.0 and 13.00. The phased rollout began on August 2 and is expected to conclude by September 6.

Eligible Devices

Devices eligible for this update include the OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 11 series, OnePlus 10 series, OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus 8T, and several models from the Nord lineup, such as the Nord 4 5G, Nord 3 5G, and Nord CE 4 5G, among others. The update is also available for the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go.

How to Check for the Update

OnePlus advises users to check for the update by going to Settings > About device > OxygenOS card. The update will be deployed incrementally, starting with a small group of devices before a wider rollout.

OnePlus’ further stated, “We encourage all users to check for this update and install it promptly to benefit from the new features and improvements. Detailed information about the updates will be available within the update itself. Stay tuned for further announcements as we continue to roll out these enhancements.”