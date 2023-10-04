OnePlus Announces the ‘OnePlus 11R: Solar Red 5G’

OnePlus has unveiled its latest device, the OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red. This new smartphone is a part of the brand’s continued effort to expand its offerings and make its devices available to a wider audience. The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red further refines the hardware of the original OnePlus 11R 5G, featuring enhanced specifications.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red offers 18GB of RAM and 512GB of ROM.

Utilizes RAM-Vita technology, enabling the phone to run up to 50 apps simultaneously.

Enhanced RAM facilitates 6% faster app launching and smoother performance for resource-heavy tasks.

Gamers can enjoy an average frame rate of 59.46 fps.

Features a textured vegan leather back in OnePlus’ signature ‘Red.’

Comes with 100W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging, achieving a full charge in 25 minutes.

Equipped with a 5000mAh battery and Battery Health Engine (BHE).

Provides 4+5 years of android support.

The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red features the RAM-Vita technology from the flagship OnePlus 11 series. As a result, the device can smoothly run up to 50 apps at once, improving upon the 44-app limit of the 16GB version. This larger RAM capacity also allows for a 6% quicker app startup and eliminates delays during demanding tasks. This is especially beneficial for gamers, as tests show the phone maintaining an average frame rate of 59.46 frames per second.

In terms of design, the OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red is equipped with a textured vegan leather back in the signature OnePlus ‘Red.’ This material provides a unique tactile experience, reminiscent of the brand’s classic sandstone texture, ensuring a comfortable grip for users.

The device also retains the features of the OnePlus 11R 5G, such as the 100W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging technology, which powers the phone from 1% to 100% in a mere 25 minutes. Additionally, it boasts a 5000mAh battery and the Battery Health Engine (BHE), ensuring lasting battery health. Users can also expect extended android support for 4+5 years.

The OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red is a representation of OnePlus’s dedication to advancing technology and design, combining strong performance with innovative features to enhance the user experience.