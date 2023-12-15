OnePlus Celebrates Decade with Community Sale Offers

OnePlus marks its 10th anniversary with a series of sale offers across a range of products, aimed at giving back to its community. This sale includes discounts and special deals on various OnePlus devices, including smartphones, audio devices, tablets, and TVs. These offers are available until December 17th or 18th, depending on the product category.

Key Highlights:

Discounts on OnePlus 11 Series, Nord smartphones, and more until December 17th.

Special offers on OnePlus audio devices, including the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, until December 18th.

OnePlus Pad and Pad Go available with instant discounts and EMI options.

OnePlus TV series, including the 65 Q2 Pro, available with bank discounts and price drops.

OnePlus Smartphones: The OnePlus 11 Series, Nord 3, Nord CE 3, and other models are currently available with instant bank discounts and exchange offers. Special price coupons are also on offer for select models. These discounts and schemes are in partnership with major banks and are accessible through various online and offline channels.

OnePlus Audio Devices: Customers can enjoy discounts on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, Bullets Z2 ANC, Buds Z2, and other audio products. These offers include instant bank discounts and special price drops on various e-commerce platforms and OnePlus stores.

OnePlus Tablets: The OnePlus Pad and Pad Go are available with instant discounts, special price offers, and no-cost EMI options. Student discounts are also available on the OnePlus Pad Go.

OnePlus TVs: The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro and other TV models are part of the sale, with instant bank discounts and price drops. Offers are valid across various sales channels, including online and offline stores.